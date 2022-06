A popular dip has just been recalled after it was found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers on May 22 that Blue Moose, a Boulder, Colorado company, voluntarily recalled some of its Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip after it was found that a mislabeling issue resulted in the dip containing undeclared tree nut and soy allergens.

BOULDER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO