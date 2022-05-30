Llanbedr: Three cows killed after lightning strike

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A Connecticut truck driver has been charged in an interstate crash that claimed the life of a New Hampshire state trooper last fall.Jay Paul Medeiros, 43, of Ashford was charged earlier this month with negligent homicide and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.Authorities said he was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early on Oct. 28 that struck a police cruiser occupied by Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, who was working at the site of an overnight paving project. Sherrill, 44, of Barrington, was pronounced dead at a hospital.Prosecutors said Medeiros passed at least two "advanced...
Comments / 0