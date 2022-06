This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Tuesday Market Open) Stock futures slid in Tuesday’s premarket trading to open a shortened trading week amid plenty of overnight news in global inflation, Fed chatter and rising oil prices. After the open, investors will get new data on consumer confidence and home prices. It’s unclear whether last week’s relief rally that broke a nearly two-month decline in major U.S. stock indexes may continue.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO