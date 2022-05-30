On the Poverty-Stricken North Coast, Drivers Are Paying the Highest Prices for Gas in the Nation

North State Builds, a partnership of California’s three most Northern Building and Construction Trades Councils, represents workers across fourteen North State counties. Together with the Humboldt Del Norte Building and Construction Trades, Smart Workforce Center, and NCCC Workforce Board, they are offering a five-week Pre-Apprenticeship Training from June 13 – July 14 in Eureka, CA. The class will help attendees better understand their options in a variety of trades like masonry, heavy equipment operations, plumbing, electrical and more. It will also help them prepare for the pre-apprenticeship interview and provide a math refresher. There is no cost to attend and a minor daily pay incentive will be provided. Participants will earn their OSHA 10 card, first aid certificate, CPR card and pre-apprenticeship certificate. Women and minorities are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register for the class, visit www.northstatebuilds.com, call the SMART Center in Del Norte County at 707-464-8347, or email [email protected]. More of these classes are being offered throughout Northern California counties during 2022.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO