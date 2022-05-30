ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Country Music News from Monday, May 30th, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE...

News Enterprise

‘Nothing but a good time’

Joe and Judy Hobbs sat on a bench together in downtown Elizabethtown Saturday. As they enjoyed the sounds of engines revving and the smell of barbecue smoking, they remembered owning their own motorcycle. “We went to Talladega, the Smoky Mountains, we went everywhere,” Judy said. They eventually sold their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
readthereporter.com

Irish past & present come to Indiana stage when Celtic Woman performs on June 3

On Friday, June 3, the world-renowned and Grammy-nominated Irish group Celtic Woman will perform at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis. Leading up to that stop on their North American tour, The Reporter had the opportunity to talk with Tara McNeill about the tour and about recording Postcards From Ireland, their first studio album in three years.
WBKR

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville entrepreneur hosts picnic with a glamorous twist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black female entrepreneurs gathered for a picnic with a glamorous twist on Saturday evening. The even titled ‘Glamnic' featured a DJ, vendors from food to beauty, wine and raffles. The event was hosted by the owner of ‘All is Fair in Love and Fashion,’ RaeShanda...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
Central Illinois Proud

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations...
kcountry1057.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony will commemorate opening of new accessible fishing pier at Green River Lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 31, 2022) – A new fishing pier at Green River Lake State Park is now open for the public to use and enjoy. To commemorate its opening, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm will join representatives from project partners, including Friends of Green River Lake, Green River Lake State Park and the Taylor County Tourist Commission, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, June 1.
FRANKFORT, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
INDIANA STATE
News Enterprise

Mastodon fossil found in LaRue County

On an outdoor adventure in LaRue County, Melissa Mouser found a piece of history. It’s been identified as the tooth of a mastodon, a extinct creature which roamed the area more than 10,000 years ago. Mouser said she has always loved the outdoors and exploring, something she inherited from...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes. Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations. “We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative...
LEXINGTON, KY
City of Madison Awarded Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant

Madison, Indiana (May 27, 2022) – City of Madison announced today that the city has been awarded a National Park Service (NPS) Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant. The $325,000 grant will support the city’s Preservation and Community Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) Grant Program. “The primary goal of the P.A.C.E. Grant Program is to promote economic development by encouraging proper exterior historic rehabilitation and preservation to both residential and commercial properties located within the Madison Historic District boundaries,” said City of Madison Director of Planning Nicole M. Schell. The funds received through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program funded by the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior will function as a subcategory for the existing P.A.C.E. program. P.A.C.E. Grant Program applications for this subcategory will be accepted for properties owned or rented by individuals who do not have the financial capability to complete necessary rehabilitation work or properties threatened by demolition by neglect. Properties eligible for funding through this Grant Program will only include properties already listed as contributing to Madison’s Historic Register District and Madison’s National Historic Landmark District. “This program has proven to be the economic driver we anticipated and is also addressing blight while increasing our housing availability and raising property values. This grant will allow us to help low-to-moderate income households afford to participate, as well,” said Madison’s Mayor Bob Courtney. Since the expansion of the grant program in 2020, the city has partnered with 128 property owners and, in return, seen $6.1 million in investment across our community. To learn more about the P.A.C.E. Grant Program, visit madison-in.gov/pace.
MADISON, IN
leoweekly.com

The 20 Hottest New Restaurants in Louisville Right Now

Here's the thing: There are so many restaurants in Louisville. So, so many. While we'd love to cover them all, we know that our readers tend to look first for the ones that already have a lot of community hype. With that in mind, we put together this list of the 20 hottest restaurants and bars in Louisville that have opened or reopened this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Have You Ever Had Butt Drugs In Indiana?

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
CORYDON, IN
WRBI Radio

Versailles teen reported missing has been located

VERSAILLES, IN — A teen from Versailles who was reported missing earlier this month has been located. Ripley County Emergency Management says 15-year-old Cheyenne Wood was located on Saturday. No other information was disclosed. Wood had been missing from Versailles since May 16 and was the subject of a...
VERSAILLES, IN

