Country Music News from Monday, May 30th, 2022

Madison, Indiana (May 27, 2022) – City of Madison announced today that the city has been awarded a National Park Service (NPS) Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant. The $325,000 grant will support the city’s Preservation and Community Enhancement (P.A.C.E.) Grant Program. “The primary goal of the P.A.C.E. Grant Program is to promote economic development by encouraging proper exterior historic rehabilitation and preservation to both residential and commercial properties located within the Madison Historic District boundaries,” said City of Madison Director of Planning Nicole M. Schell. The funds received through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program funded by the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior will function as a subcategory for the existing P.A.C.E. program. P.A.C.E. Grant Program applications for this subcategory will be accepted for properties owned or rented by individuals who do not have the financial capability to complete necessary rehabilitation work or properties threatened by demolition by neglect. Properties eligible for funding through this Grant Program will only include properties already listed as contributing to Madison’s Historic Register District and Madison’s National Historic Landmark District. “This program has proven to be the economic driver we anticipated and is also addressing blight while increasing our housing availability and raising property values. This grant will allow us to help low-to-moderate income households afford to participate, as well,” said Madison’s Mayor Bob Courtney. Since the expansion of the grant program in 2020, the city has partnered with 128 property owners and, in return, seen $6.1 million in investment across our community. To learn more about the P.A.C.E. Grant Program, visit madison-in.gov/pace.

MADISON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO