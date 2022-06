PHILADELPHIA -- Days after announcing he would not participate in game-day national anthem ceremonies to protest the nation's gun policies, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler came out to stand for the anthem on Memorial Day before the Giants game against Philadelphia.The Giants were playing the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday afternoon and Kapler was on the field for a pregame ceremony honoring fallen servicemembers along with the national anthem. In a blog post Monday, Kapler said for Memorial Day, he would suspend his protest which he announced following the massacre of children at an elementary school in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO