Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa Eastern O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Everly, or near Spencer In Clay County, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fostoria around 735 AM CDT. Milford, Terril and West Okoboji around 740 AM CDT. Arnolds Park, Lake Park, Okoboji, Wahpeton and Harris around 745 AM CDT. Spirit Lake, Orleans and Superior around 750 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gillett Grove, Moneta, Dickens, Calumet and Rossie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
