Denny Hamlin finally wins the Coca-Cola 600

Take a look at the winners and losers following a wild Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:. Denny Hamlin — After miserable luck to start the season, Hamlin escaped the multiple melees Sunday night to score his first win in the crown jewel event and second victory of the season. His No. 11 Toyota was on the bottom of a four-wide battle for the lead coming to the white flag in the first overtime. And while the other three drivers crashed, Hamlin scooted away and held on for the victory. Suddenly, Hamlin joins Ross Chastain and William Byron as the only multi-time winners in 2022. There remain 11 different winners after 14 points races this year. Hamlin has two straight top-five finishes following a fourth-place finish at Kansas.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO