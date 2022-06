Much of Iraq has seen devastating drought conditions over the past year, leaving people and crops searching for water.As a result the reservoir behind the Mosul dam, the country’s largest, has shrunk considerably and revealed areas of the lake-bed usually underwater. In one location, the drought uncovered the 3,400-year-old ruins of a city from around the time that Tutankhamun ruled Egypt.A team of archaeologists believe it to be the remnants of a city from the Mittani Kingdom, which ruled what is now northern Iraq and Syria for a few hundred years during the Bronze Age.Earlier this year, the team...

