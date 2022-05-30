ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina and New York face off in game 7 of the second round

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Hurricanes -150, Rangers +128; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 5-2 in the...

www.foxsports.com

Yardbarker

Watch: Hurricanes' Antti Raanta leaves Game 7 after suffering injury

Antti Raanta suffered some bad injury luck at about the worst time. Raanta’s Carolina Hurricanes were down 2-0 in the second period of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with the New York Rangers on Monday. A puck was deflected and headed towards Mika Zibanejad near...
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX Sports

Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals. New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour makes decision on struggling Antti Raanta for Game 7 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes failed to close out the series against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, meaning their second-round matchup will come down to a Game 7 in Carolina, set for Monday night. Antti Raanta, who had been excellent for the Canes throughout the playoffs, struggled mightily in Game 6, getting pulled midway through the second period in favor of the Hurricanes’ young backup, Pyotr Kochetkov.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

SHESTERKIN SAYS GOODBYE TO CANIACS

Rangers defeated the Hurricanes in Game 7, 6-2 last night in Raleigh. Before leaving the ice, Rangers' netminder Igor Shesterkin, said goodbye to some Canes' fans. Shesterkin has endured "Igor" chants from more than one fanbase this postseason. The Penguins fans chanted his name every game in Pittsburgh, and he made them pay in the long run.
NHL
Axios Tampa Bay

Lightning head into Eastern Conference final more rested than Rangers

Y'all ready for some more hockey?What's happening: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, fresh off a sweep of their rival Florida Panthers, are rested and ready to continue the quest for a three-peat as they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday at the New York Rangers.Meanwhile, it took the Rangers seven games to put away the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round series, which ended Monday.Time since the last game:Lightning: 210 hoursRangers: 20 hoursWhy it matters: Time off can give players time to recover physically and to heal from injuries. Case in (Brayden) Point: The high-scoring Lightning forward was injured in Game 7 of the first round, but could return sometime this series thanks to time off, per NHL.com. Yes, but: Long breaks can sometimes negatively affect a team's play.What they're saying: "People always ask, is it better to have time off or not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per the AP. "I guess the true answer comes depending on the next series, and how you play."
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Sedins move to player development roles with Canucks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin are changing roles within the Vancouver Canucks organization. Originally brought on last year as special advisers to the general manager, the twins will now shift to new roles in player development. Henrik and Daniel will work on and off the ice daily with young players in Vancouver and the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.
NHL
FOX Sports

Why Miami was more impressive than Boston despite Game 7 loss I THE HERD

Despite a poor shooting night in Miami, the Heat hung on until the last minute and lost by four to the Boston Celtics. Jimmy Butler scored 35 points but took a questionable late three-pointer in the final minutes as an effort to take the lead. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 50 points, but Colin Cowherd explains why he was more impressed with Miami than Boston despite the Celtics advancing to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Hurricanes Lose Goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 Vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team's second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Golden State opens NBA Finals against Boston

LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 212.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics to open the NBA Finals. Golden State and Boston tied the regular season series 1-1. The Celtics won the last regular season meeting 110-88 on March 17. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 29 points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Warriors to face Celtics in NBA Finals... without KD and Kyrie I THE HERD

After Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, his former team reached the NBA Finals without him. The Warriors are facing Kyrie Irving's former team, the Boston Celtics, in the Finals. KD and Kyrie are coming off a disappointing season in Brooklyn, where they were swept in the first round by the now-Eastern Conference champion Celtics. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about KD and Kyrie not panning well in their divorces, including why he believes it is 'embarrassing.'
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Offenses are struggling, here's how to bet on it

We’ve primarily focused on the futures markets in this space, like who will win the World Series and who will win the Rookie of the Year honors. Now, let’s focus on a trend happening in baseball this season that can be capitalized on for individual game bets, specifically totals.
MLB
Yardbarker

It’s time to believe in these New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are an inexperienced young team with a handful of vets, plenty of kids, and some role players sprinkled around the lineup. Oh! And a goalie who is elite in every way. By beating the Carolina Hurricanes in Games 6 and 7, they are one of only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

