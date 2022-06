Tom Cruise’s new film Top Gun: Maverick has earned an estimated $151m (£119m) in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend.This film is Cruise’s highest-grossing debut, and his first film to surpass $100m (£79m) on opening weekend in a career spanning 40 years. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilotconfronting the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film was released in cinemas on...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO