ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop

By WUSA Staff
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WUSA) - Three police officers in Virginia saved a choking toddler after pulling her father over for speeding. Officer Cristian Durham saw a car going 70 miles per hour in a 35-zone around 4 a.m. May 19...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Family Prays for 9-Year-Old Woodbridge Girl Caught in Crossfire

The father of a 9-year-old Northern Virginia girl still fighting for her life a week after being struck by a stray bullet says faith is holding the family together. She was playing with friends in her Woodbridge neighborhood about 6:45 p.m. May 24 when a teen fired at a man who was driving a car on the street, police said. He missed his target, hitting the girl instead.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC12

Armed store manager thwarts attempted carjacking

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A woman was able to stop a wannabe carjacker after she pulled a gun on him, deputies said. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was called to the PNC Bank along Patriot Highway around noon on Monday. At the scene, deputies said they learned a...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Robber Drops Gun After Shooting Baltimore Phone Store Employee, Employee Shoots Back, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed robber who shot a Baltimore phone store employee Tuesday afternoon was shot by the injured employee after the suspect dropped his gun, police said. Police responded around 1:40 p.m. to the Metro PCS Store located in the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane, where they found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized. Investigators believe a customer walked into the store around 1:25 p.m. seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said. At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the suspect for the gun when the gun discharged, shooting the other employee in the leg. Police said the gun then fell to the ground. The employee who was shot then allegedly picked up the gun and shot the suspect in the abdomen. The suspect will be charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and various handgun violations upon being discharged from the hospital, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Sheriff: Car crashes into pond in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies and fire crews worked together after a car crashed into a pond in Frederick County Tuesday evening. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the car crashed into a retaining pond behind a CVS on Rotary Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Frederick County Fire crews...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Toddler#First Aid#Choking#Police#Wusa#Cnn Newsource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: Man found dead in wooded area of Reston, police say

(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man was found dead in a wooded area in Reston this morning (Tuesday) in a suspected homicide, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a social media post. Detectives arrived on the scene in the 12000 block of Greywing Square around 4 a.m. Police said...
RESTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Three die in Stafford accident

Three people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford. The Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. near Shields Road. Both drivers and a passenger died in the accident. No other details released by authorities.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy