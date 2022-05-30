CPL - Summer Reading Kick Off Day

Twenty years of fundraising for Emporia’s Eastside Memorial Park have led to some notable enhancements — and the Eastside Community Group may be broadening its efforts down the road. At the group’s first Memorial Day weekend barbecue in three years due to COVID-19 on Sunday, Group President Al...
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant opened in Overbrook, Kansas, one month ago and it was all made possible with help from others. The Rock Creek Café, located at US-56 and Main St. in Overbrook, Kansas, has a little bit of everything. With breakfast items from biscuits and gravy to breakfast burritos, and for lunch, the café has pork burgers, homemade potato salad, and homemade cherry or apple pie just to name a few.
Over the past few weeks, the El Dorado Police Department has received reports of Bear sightings in El Dorado Springs, first on the 1000-1100 blocks of East Patricia Street, and today on the 800 blocks of North Main and North Jackson Streets in El Dorado Springs. Most likely from the...
For the third straight week, the KVOE listening area is dealing with either confirmed flooding or the risk of floods. Flood watches now cover all area counties. For Lyon and most surrounding counties, the watches run until 1 am Wednesday. The exceptions, Chase and Greenwood counties, are in watches until 1 am Thursday after both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City reported street flooding and several county roads were flooded between Cottonwood Falls and Bazaar on Monday night.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Abi the giraffe died Sunday, May 29, according to the Topeka Zoo. She had been receiving treatment for an injury on her front left leg, but zoo staff said a radiograph study over the last several months pointed to possible neoplasia, or cancer. The zoo said in a press release it has […]
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — A Vietnam War veteran from Kansas is walking dozens of miles in honor of the soldiers who died in the war. William Elston plans to walk more than 58,000 steps Monday, from the city of Lawrence to Ottawa, Kansas. He believes the walk will take...
LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to population growth and Lenexa ranks at the top. “Lenexa often lands on lists for its growth,” said Scott McCullough. McCullough is the Community Development Director for the...
Heavy thunderstorms have dropped extremely heavy rain and various sizes of hail across parts of the KVOE listening area. *Lyon, Chase, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties: Severe Thunderstorm watch until 4 am Tuesday. *Lyon, Morris and Osage counties: Flood watch until 7 am Tuesday. *Chase County: flood watch until 7...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “We’re reopening.” That’s the message G’s Cheesecakes and More is trying to get out after announcing it would be closing. “After almost three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, G’s Cheesecakes and More, a small business, is making the tough decision to temporarily close in these difficult times,” the company said in a social […]
TAFT, Ok. — One person is dead and seven others injured following a shooting at a Memorial Day festival. The shooting happened in the small community of Taft just after midnight. Taft is in Muskogee County just west of Muskogee, Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, one person was killed and at least seven others were injured. Two of those were minors. Witnesses say they heard at least 40 shots fired. The OSBI says the investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made.
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A group of officers with the Lawrence Police Department decided to honor fallen military members this Memorial Day by pushing each other’s limits on Monday. Among members of the U.S. military and veterans there exists a special way to pay homage to those who have served: The “Murph” Challenge. This intense exercise […]
The 14th-annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, an exhibition basketball game featuring up to 40 former University of Kansas players, will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 9 at Lawrence’s Free State High School. Approximately 40 former KU players are expected to participate, including Cole Aldrich, Sherron Collins, Devon...
Weather takes no holidays. That can include severe weather, too. The Emporia area has a level two “slight” chance for severe weather Monday evening, according to the government Storm Prediction Center. It goes up to a level-three “enhanced” risk on the five-point scale Tuesday. The strongest...
EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a passenger van and semi collided in far west Emporia Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the Flying J Travel Center at 4215 West Highway 50 for a reported injury accident just before 5 pm. According to Emporia Police Sgt. Dominic Vortherms, a 2012 Honda Odyssey van was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 when a westbound semi-truck began to turn into the travel center and did not yield the right of way.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two teens killed Saturday at a Wichita graduation party had ties to Topeka. Wichita Police say Boisy D. Barefield, 17, of Wichita, died late Saturday night. Officials say Barefield was attending a graduation party at ‘The Banquet Hall’ in the 3100 block of...
Here's a peek at the political future for Kansas and a glimpse at a Fox news guest moving up in the world. Kris Kobach Files for Attorney General, Launches Five-Point Plan for the Office. Kobach will Focus on Voter Fraud and Fighting Back Against Biden's Unconstitutional Executive Actions. May 31,...
