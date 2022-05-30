CPL - Summer Reading Kick Off Day

TAFT, Ok. — One person is dead and seven others injured following a shooting at a Memorial Day festival. The shooting happened in the small community of Taft just after midnight. Taft is in Muskogee County just west of Muskogee, Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, one person was killed and at least seven others were injured. Two of those were minors. Witnesses say they heard at least 40 shots fired. The OSBI says the investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made.

