It’s just one of those normal housewifely errands: groceries, post office, drug store. Instead of turning right at the T, though, I turn left. I want to break the routine with a visit to the wild ones. I wind up the road into Fish Springs in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville, NV. The empty spaces between five- and ten-acre horse properties are filling up slowly as newcomers bail from urban California. Their homes are new, polished, with gardens of flowers and grass emerging from behind fences and walls.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO