‘Deficiency’ in care for Broken Hill teen who was refused patient transfer to SA

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
NSW coroner Elizabeth Ryan also outlined major delays in transferring Alex Braes from Broken Hill to the Sydney hospital where he died.

Broken Hill teenager Alex Braes’s parents remember him as a ray of sunshine, a funny and smart young man ready to live a full life.

But the 18-year-old mechanic died with “tragic suddenness”, suffering multi-organ failure due to sepsis, one month after treatment for an infected ingrown toenail.

On Monday, New South Wales’s deputy state coroner, Elizabeth Ryan, handed down her findings into Braes’ death, saying there was a serious and unacceptable deficiency in his treatment at Broken Hill base hospital.

Ryan also outlined major delays in transferring Braes to the Sydney hospital where he died in the early hours of 22 September 2017, after he was refused admission at a South Australian tertiary facility due to a policy preventing interstate transfers.

She recommended NSW and SA health departments urgently agree to cross-border transfers of critically ill patients from Broken Hill.

The inquest heard hospital staff did not check Braes’ full vital signs – including temperature, pulse and blood pressure – when he presented to the emergency department with severe leg pain on the morning of 20 September.

This was due to a “business rule”, which discouraged staff from taking vitals during the triage stage in order to improve efficiency.

Witnesses told the inquest the rule had limited oversight from senior management and staff generally disapproved of it.

Ryan found it was potentially dangerous and against NSW Health policy, but a systemic failure that could not be attributed to individual hospital staff.

“I have found the failure to perform vital signs observations was a serious deficiency in the care provided to Alex,” Ryan said in her findings.

The inquest also heard the Broken Hill hospital is prevented from transferring patients to Adelaide, despite the SA capital being closer than Sydney.

Ryan recommended the communication between the two states be escalated to the NSW secretary of health if cross-border transfer arrangements are not in place within a year.

The delayed transfer also deprived his parents of seeing him in his final hours, as they left the hospital to prepare to travel with him.

“It grieves his parents deeply that they were not able to be with him in his last conscious hours,” Ryan said.

Braes had taken antibiotics for an ingrown toenail a month before his death, though investigating doctors told the inquest they could not be sure it was the cause of the later infection in his leg.

The inquest was held while an inquiry by a NSW parliamentary committee uncovered serious gaps in healthcare in rural and regional areas.

It recently handed down 44 recommendations to boost the rural medical workforce and improve the standard of care.

“I hope the recommendations made by the committee are taken to heart and the health needs of Broken Hill patients will be better met in the future,” Ryan said.

Comments / 6

Ally Downing
2d ago

Taking vitals during the triage stage is as basic as it gets when getting care. But a "business policy" thought it not necessary?!? Whoever came up with that idea should have been shot down immediately by upper medical management. #FAIL

Reply(1)
11
NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago

How in the world do you triage without taking vital signs? It's impossible to assess a patient without at least knowing their blood pressure and heart rate.

Reply
9
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deficiency#Nsw#Sydney Hospital#South Australian#Sa#Nsw Health
Place
Sydney
