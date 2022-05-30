ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to make a micro-meadow in a city garden using just 5 plants

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08euOY_0fuZqsyD00
Lifestyle

Creating your own tiny patch of meadow in an urban area doesn’t have to be complicated – in fact you only need five types of plants to do it.

So says Lucy Bellamy, author and former editor of Gardens Illustrated magazine, who has a small city garden 5m wide by 8m long in Bristol. She has now written Grow 5 – a collection of 52 simple planting ‘recipes’ featuring seasonal ideas for small outdoor spaces using just five plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMjfM_0fuZqsyD00
Garden writer and author Lucy Bellamy (Jason Ingram/PA)

She says that using five types of plants draws on repetition, a key design principle. A combination of five allows the plants to provide the excitement and perform the lion’s share of design work.

“I chose five because it’s close to nature, where it’s really rare to see a monoculture or just one or two plants in a sea of soil. Nature is all about knitting a small group of plants together – and that’s what this does.

“There’s been a move in the gardening world into what is called perennial meadows. Whereas a traditional meadow uses annual plants, perennials which look meadow-esque will keep coming up year after year but are not necessarily grown from seed every year. They are really easy maintenance but look amazing.”

If you have no borders and only a trough or other container to plant in, you can still grow a micro-meadow, she insists.

“The idea of five plants works really well in a pot, working together as a medley but in a really tiny space, using maybe one of each of the five plants. It’s about thinking about your colour palette, using different textures and choosing plants that flower for a really long time.”

In a small city garden, loose meadow-like plantings feel quite unexpected and therefore have much more impact than they would in a wider setting, she observes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lt21S_0fuZqsyD00
(Jason Ingram/PA)

Consider your aspect – are you in sun or shade? Think about choosing plants with different shapes – look at the clusters and shape of flowers, consider grasses with fine filigree foliage.

“Think about contrast in shape and the element of repetition, so everything’s not the same but everything’s not completely different,” Bellamy advises.

Here, she offers a recipe for a contemporary take on a micro-meadow, using structural plants with strong shapes, including alliums, irises and plume thistles, softening them with stipa grass and wispy fennel.

“The plants I’ve chosen will all benefit from a sunny position, but they won’t need a rich soil,” she says. “New contemporary meadows thrive on quite a scratchy, urban soil. To give them extra compost makes them less resilient, so grow them quite hard.”

Ingredients: The five plants you’ll need

Allium ‘Miami’; Cirsium rivulare ‘Atropurpureum; Foeniculum vulgare (fennel); Iris ‘Sable’; Stipa gigantea.

Method

1. Dig over the soil to a crumbly consistency.

2. Starting with the Stipa gigantea, space the plants out on the soil, still in their pots, and consider how they will look in different spots, including when you view the scene through your window.

3. Add the Cirsium and fennel, in ones and twos, so that the flowers and foliage mingle at the tips.

4. Dot Iris ‘Sable’ at random among the other plants, making sure you don’t place them too close together, as they will be hefty plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YkXz_0fuZqsyD00
Iris ‘Sable’ (Jason Ingram/PA

5. When each plant has a spot, dig a hole for the stipa, Cirsium and foeniculum, tapping each plant from its pot and easing out a few roots with your fingers. Dig a hole the depth of each plant pot before planning them.

6. Plant the irises, not too deeply, as the top of the rhizome must remain above the soil. Water thoroughly.

7. Alliums are best planted the previous autumn as dormant bulbs, buried 10-15cm deep, tucking them between other flowers, or you can buy them as budding bulbs in early summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSAvJ_0fuZqsyD00
Allium ‘Miami’ (Jason Ingram/PA)

Bellamy adds: “These modern meadows are designed to have a long season of interest – the plants will naturally change and evolve throughout the year – so the fennel will in summer have yellow flowers, while the allium and cirsium will hold their shape after their colour fades, providing decorative seedheads which last through winter.”

Grow 5 by Lucy Bellamy (photography by Jason Ingram) is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £22. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jurors reach verdict in Johnny Depp US defamation lawsuit

Jurors have reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar US lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million US dollars over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
CELEBRITIES
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ingram
Tree Hugger

Do You Want to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden?

I have recently been working on a garden design for a client in the United States who is keen to attract hummingbirds to her garden. So, today I thought I would share some tips for those who would like to aid and attract these amazing birds to their U.S. gardens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Garden Design#Plant#Gardens Illustrated
Wide Open Eats

How to Grow Onions in Containers For Small Backyard Gardens

Onions are one of my favorite vegetables. They are such a versatile vegetable and add so much to every dish that they're in. Unfortunately, I live in a rented apartment and have limited space and sun for vegetable gardening, so when I learned that you can grow onions in containers, I was really excited to try it!
GARDENING
a-z-animals.com

How to Stop Rabbits From Eating Your Plants and Flowers

Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Deer-Resistant Plants That Will Help Protect Your Garden

You love digging around in your garden, planting flowers, shrubs, and trees to beautify your landscape. What's not so nice to discover your favorite plants have been gnawed on by the neighborhood deer!. Sure, they have to eat, too, but does it have to be your yard? Although you can...
ANIMALS
BHG

The Best Herbs to Plant Together in Containers and Garden Beds

Growing herbs is a simple way to add beauty to your garden, enhance the flavor of food, bring fragrance to your home, and even improve your well-being. Even if you're a beginner gardener, growing these aromatic plants is very doable. Most herbs grow as easily in containers as they do in the ground. You can even grow many types of herbs in one container. Once you know what herbs grow best together and the conditions needed to grow them, you'll be on your way to creating an herb garden that will bring beauty to your yard and exciting flavors to your meals.
GARDENING
SFGate

How to plant and care for hyacinths, the prettiest flowers of all

If you’re the kind of person who yearns for spring, plant hyacinths! These flowers bloom in mid-spring, and they’re some of the easiest, most striking spring perennial bulbs to grow. Popular in gardens since the 15thcentury, hyacinths were made into perfumes by the French beginning in the 17th century. It’s easy to understand why: Their intense fragrance is intoxicating.
GARDENING
The Daily South

How to Prepare Your Garden Soil for Planting

Healthy soil is the key to happy plants. Whether you're about to create your first garden from scratch or beginning to prep existing beds for the coming growing season, take the time to check your soil and make it the nutrient-rich home your green babies deserve. No matter the season,...
GARDENING
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy