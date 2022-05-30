ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA climber was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a rock fall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said. A woman suffered minor...

7 Cabins Destroyed in Massive Fire at Grand Bear Resort Near Starved Rock State Park

Fierce winds fueled a massive fire that destroyed seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park in North Utica on Memorial Day, according to authorities. Firefighters with the Utica Fire Protection District first responded to the resort at approximately 5:23 p.m. in regard to a fully-involved porch fire at a cabin on the property, according to Utica Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain. By the time firefighters arrived, which was approximately 10 minutes after the initial call, two cabins had already been engulfed in flames. In all, seven cabins were destroyed in the fire.
NORTH UTICA, IL
2 Missing After Group on Rafts, Paddleboards Go Over Virginia Dam

Authorities in Virginia identified two women missing Tuesday after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River a day earlier. NBC affiliate WWBT reported that 12 people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon. WAVY-TV reported the dam has a 12-foot drop, and that water levels have been high. Images of the search show the river seemingly placid above the dam, but roiling below, with some of the group's paddleboards and inflatable rafts caught in the currents below the rush of water.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
water parks

As summer approaches and the weather gets warmer, Illinois water park season is upon us Here’s a round up of where to go to splash around and cool off.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Residents Can Resume Use of Bird Feeders, Baths After Officials Urged a Stop Due to Avian Flu

After more than a month, Illinois officials say that residents can once again put out their bird feeders and bird baths amid efforts to contain a virulent strain of avian flu. The recommendation, which had been released in mid-April, urged Illinois residents to take down feeders and bird baths to help protect local bird populations from the virus, which has devastated wild waterfowl and domestic bird populations in numerous communities around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
More Police Isn't the Answer After Texas Shooting, Experts Say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
TEXAS STATE
4 Illinois Donut Shops Named Among Top 100 Across U.S., Yelp List Shows

Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops nationwide and Illinoisans with a sweet tooth are in luck. Four bakeries in Illinois were listed among the best spots to enjoy unique donuts, with two in Chicago, according to the new list. Dip and Sip Donuts, located at...
Illinois' Largest Water Park Opens Next Weekend

It's nearly water park season in Illinois. On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year. The 58-acre Yorkville water park located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.
ILLINOIS STATE
How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What We Know So Far

For those who test positive for COVID and experience symptoms, how long could they last?. With COVID cases rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing. As of the latest update, 15 counties...
CHICAGO, IL
google settlement

Illinois residents could soon receive a check as part of a new settlement in a class action lawsuit against Google, claiming the company violated a state privacy law.
ILLINOIS STATE
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

