Richmond, VA

Hotter and humid the next few days

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today through Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index 95-100. Highs will be in the 80s along the coast. An isolated storm is possible well north and west of Richmond on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves into the region. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. A shower or thunderstorm remains possible on Friday before the front moves off the coast. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid 80s.

Next weekend is looking dry and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

WTOP

Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
