ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

More than 100 members of Putin's 'private army' were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6Xyf_0fuZoI8T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvovx_0fuZoI8T00
The Rosgvardia are often called Putin's "private army."

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

  • More than 100 members of Russia's Rosgvardia were fired for disobeying orders to fight in Ukraine.
  • They filed a collective lawsuit to challenge their dismissal as illegal, but it was rejected.
  • Their lawyer said they had been given a choice by their commanders not to fight, per The Guardian.

More than 100 soldiers of Russia's national guard have been sacked for disobeying orders to fight in Ukraine, according to multiple media reports.

The 115 national guardsmen were part of the Rosgvardia , a force separate from the military that is often used by the Kremlin as an internal security force against terrorism and to quash dissent, The Guardian reported.

The dismissal of the 115 guardsmen surfaced on May 25 after a Russian military court rejected their lawsuit to challenge their termination. In a decision posted online last week, the judge ruled the soldiers had been rightfully fired.

The soldiers were "refusing to perform an official assignment" and had returned to a duty station instead of carrying out their orders in Ukraine, the court said, according to The Guardian.

Russia conducted the hearing behind closed doors to prevent "military secrets" from leaking, independent local outlet The Moscow Times reported.

Andrei Sabinin, the lawyer representing the 115 soldiers, told The Guardian that the national guardsmen weren't allowed to call up certain witnesses and had documents rejected by the court.

He also said that the men had been given a choice by their Rosgvardia commanders not to fight, making their sacking illegal.

This isn't the first time that members of the Rosgvardia have been punished for refusing to join the war in Ukraine. In a separate case in March , 12 national guardsmen were fired for the same reason.

According to Reuters, the 12 men said they didn't have passports and were afraid they would have to do something illegal in Ukraine.

The Rosgvardia has often been called President Vladimir Putin's "private army" because they were created in 2016 to serve the Russian leader as something akin to the ancient Roman empire's Praetorian Guard.

That year, The Moscow Times reported that their numbers had reached up to 340,000 across 84 units, citing National Guard leader Viktor Zolotov's claims. The force has been used before to enforce COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The national guardsmen's refusal to fight fits a consistent pattern of reports that Russian troops have been running low on morale since the initial weeks of the war in Ukraine. Some Russian soldiers reportedly didn't know they would be fighting in Ukraine or why Russia had invaded Ukraine, according to their families and footage from Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 15

Neanderthal Chief
2d ago

That’s what happens when you have the KGB in charge. The KGB is trained to fight unarmed women and children and torture them. Not to fight armed grown men who want to hurt them too.

Reply(3)
15
Freedom to speak
2d ago

lots Putin's of Army have walked away when in Ukraine. They don't want to fight.

Reply(1)
6
Common Sense 1
1d ago

Remember Russian people. You are all less than pawns on Vlad's chess board

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Private Army#National Guardsmen#Getty Images#Kremlin#Guardian#Russian#The Moscow Times
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'Either we win or this will end badly for all of humanity': Putin's state TV stooges warn Russia will unleash nuclear war rather than accept defeat in Ukraine

The head of Russian state-backed TV network RT said 'things will end badly for all of humanity' if Russia doesn't win a military victory against Ukraine, hinting at a nuclear strike should the country lose the war. Russia's state-backed media has become infamous for its anti-Ukrainian rants since the war...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

513K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy