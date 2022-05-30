ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Summer-like Memorial Day!

By Cesar Cornejo
 2 days ago
The clear skies and warmth continue for us tonight with our lows only dropping to the mid to upper 60s. High pressure builds into the region and keeps the forecast dry for the next couple of days with increasing heat and humidity. Highs will range in the mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We could challenge the record high of 97° (2011) on Tuesday. A cold front moves through Thursday- bringing rain and thunderstorm chances. This will knock down temperatures to the 80s late-week. Conditions dry out just in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and less humidity.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

