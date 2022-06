LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a drowning victim was recovered from Devil's Lake on Monday. Authorities said two families from Sylvania, Ohio rented a cottage on the Lenawee County lake for Memorial Day weekend and were tubing on Sunday. Thomas O'Leary, 39, was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when he fell off the tube just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

