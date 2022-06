The father of a 9-year-old Northern Virginia girl still fighting for her life a week after being struck by a stray bullet says faith is holding the family together. She was playing with friends in her Woodbridge neighborhood about 6:45 p.m. May 24 when a teen fired at a man who was driving a car on the street, police said. He missed his target, hitting the girl instead.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO