ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnpIc_0fuZlQzG00
Residents line up for nucleic acid tests on a street as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight. read more

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's tourism authority said it eased a rule on suspending certain tourism trips in areas where COVID-19 cases are found, part of the country's effort to make its virus response more targeted.

* Mainland China reported 174 new coronavirus cases on May 30, of which 50 were symptomatic and 124 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.

* North Korea reported 96,020 more people showing fever symptoms and no additional deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said. read more

EUROPE

* The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19. read more

* Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Wright, a former British minister and attorney general, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign, joining a growing number of MPs who have withdrawn their support over the "partygate" scandal. read more

AMERICAS

* Use of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked last week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. read more

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

* Fears over the possible side effects and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines have been the main drivers of hesitancy among thousands of South Africans, a government-backed online survey showed. read more

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization said it does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic as the United Nation's health agency considers whether the outbreak should be assessed as a "potential public health emergency of international concern", as was done for COVID-19 and Ebola. read more

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. read more

* China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising doubts about economic growth in the second quarter. read more

* China's services activity shrank less sharply in May, an official survey showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in some cities were relaxed.

* Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that the second half of the year is heading "in a better direction" as Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown appears to be easing. read more

Compiled by Shailesh Kuber and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Larry Pierce
1d ago

the sad thing is the next time a pandemic hits no one is going to believe the who or the CD they ruined they own reputation

Reply
2
Related
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Boris Johnson
Boston

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Economy#Kcna#British#Americas#Pfizer Inc#Pfe
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 27 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its COVID-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China soldiered on with its uneven exit from restrictions. read more.
WORLD
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy