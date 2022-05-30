Mo’Nique goes in deep on D.L Hughley, adds slam on Oprah, Tyler and Lee (video)
Well, if nothing else, Monique never pulls her punches. Nada, not even a little. This time around she took the stage in Detroit and put in work on...rollingout.com
Well, if nothing else, Monique never pulls her punches. Nada, not even a little. This time around she took the stage in Detroit and put in work on...rollingout.com
Apparently she still doesn't have any new material she's still harking on the past...at this rate she'll remain the past we all know the history and at this her continual harking about Tyler & Oprah just shows she's either jealous or envious of their fame and wealth two things she'll 'never' be able to match!
I'm agreeing with DL. If you can't get along with anybody it's probably on you. Don't worry about billing be glad that you're able to work.
Never put your other Brother and Sisters down because always lift each other up because all the people that she is talking about won't even listen to her comedy or watch her up coming program! #stay humble
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 99