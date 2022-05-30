ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo’Nique goes in deep on D.L Hughley, adds slam on Oprah, Tyler and Lee (video)

By Randy Fling
rolling out
 4 days ago
Well, if nothing else, Monique never pulls her punches. Nada, not even a little. This time around she took the stage in Detroit and put in work on...

Dexter
3d ago

Apparently she still doesn't have any new material she's still harking on the past...at this rate she'll remain the past we all know the history and at this her continual harking about Tyler & Oprah just shows she's either jealous or envious of their fame and wealth two things she'll 'never' be able to match!

Christopher Gilliard
3d ago

I'm agreeing with DL. If you can't get along with anybody it's probably on you. Don't worry about billing be glad that you're able to work.

Lisa Mitchell
3d ago

Never put your other Brother and Sisters down because always lift each other up because all the people that she is talking about won't even listen to her comedy or watch her up coming program! #stay humble

