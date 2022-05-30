ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Korea Box Office: ‘The Roundup’ Reaches $54 Million in Second Weekend

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGD8d_0fuZlDl300

Click here to read the full article.

Locally-produced action franchise movie “ The Roundup ” continued to stomp its way across the South Korean box office for a second weekend, giving theatres their best month of the year.

Over the weekend. “The Roundup” rounded up $15.4 million from 2,520 screens nationwide, according to KOBIS, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That was a 27% drop compared with its opening weekend.

Its twelve-day cumulative (including previews) is an astonishing $54.8 million, which makes it the biggest film of the year, ahead of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $49.5 million and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which was released in December but earned $15.8 million in 2022.

The film is a sequel to 2017 hit “The Outlaw” in which Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) inhabits the role of a tough guy policeman, nicknamed a beast cop. In “The Roundup” Lee’s character travels to Vietnam for an extradition, but once there discovers a trail of other murders.

The box office recovery in South Korea began at the beginning of this month when COVID restrictions were significantly reduced nationwide and anticipated blockbuster “Doctor Strange” hit Korean screens.

May has been by far the highest-scoring month of the year. Gross box office revenues in the first 29 days amounted to KRW145 billion or $117 million, earned from 14 million ticket sales. April, in contrast, was worth only KRW30.4 billion ($24.6 million) from 3.12 million spectators. March was worth KRW27.0 billion from 2.8 million spectators.

The strength of “The Roundup” – it accounted for 81% of the market – left little room for other titles, new releases or holdovers.

“Doctor Strange” earned $1.51 million in second place for a cumulative of $49.5 million. Korean title “The Red Herring” was the top new release, earning $833,000 over the weekend and $1.21 million over five days.

“The Bad Guys” earned $102,000 over the weekend for a total of $3.01 million over nearly four weeks on release.

Five other Korean-made titles achieved places in the top ten, but failed to break the $100,000 barrier over the weekend. “A Monster in Paris” earned $87,100 over four days. “Hot Blooded: The Original” earned $63,100 over four days. “Good Morning” earned $99,700 over five days. “The Goblin” earned $46,800 over five days. “Hommage” earned $44,400” over four days.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery-BT Joint Venture Being Probed by U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and telco giant BT. The entities had revealed a premium sports venture in May, for the U.K. and Ireland. The planned 50-50 joint venture would see BT Sport transferred to Warner Bros. Discovery, meaning that BT Sport and Eurosport U.K. are operated together. The venture will have one of the most extensive portfolios of premium sports rights including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, tennis Grand Slams featuring the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Variety

‘American Made’ Executive Producer Johnny Lin on Laying the Storytelling Foundation to Inspire the Next Generation

Click here to read the full article. I work in the film industry, so storytelling is in my nature. There is an invaluable power to storytelling; stories are what allow us to connect. They are a tool that can be used to inspire others and provide them with an entirely different perspective — an ability that has always been critical, and this has become even more apparent in today’s social climate. Growing up, the stories of others impacted me greatly as a person, and through movies, I was able to bond with my father, Jimmy Lin. Together, we binged on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Parody Musical Announces London, Australia Runs and Off-Broadway Return (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As viewers gear up for the final seasons of “Stranger Things,” “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” is launching new productions this fall in London and Australia. It will also mount an Off-Broadway revival, where the show was a hit during its initial 2021 run. The London production gets points for atmosphere — it will set “Stranger Sings!” within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (“Nightshade”), “Stranger Sings!” will play The Vaults, which is known for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 13 weeks starting on Oct. 5. The Upside...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Jury Reaches Verdict in Defamation Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Click here to read the full article. The jury has reached a verdict in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The verdict is set to be read at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. PT). The attorneys from each side are expected to assemble shortly at the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va., to hear the jury’s decision. Depp will not be in attendance, and will watch from the United Kingdom. Heard has been awaiting the verdict in Virginia, and will be in court. Depp has been appearing at concerts in the U.K. A spokesperson for Heard criticized Depp...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Variety

Kenny Loggins Re-Recorded ‘Danger Zone’ for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — Why the Sequel Passed On It

Click here to read the full article. Kenny Loggins’ 1986 hit “Danger Zone” is climbing the iTunes chart again thanks to the phenomenal box office success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The song first roared to success when it appeared in the original film and on the soundtrack. “Danger Zone” was composed by Giorgio Moroder and the lyrics were written by Tom Whitlock. Before Loggins walked in the door and added his ideas to the tune, the song went through different vocalists including REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, but Cronin couldn’t hit the high notes. Loggins could and did. The “Top Gun” soundtrack would go...
MUSIC
Variety

Johnny Depp Trial: How Much Damage Did Amber Heard’s Op-Ed Do to the Fading Star?

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has grabbed headlines due to the often grotesque and sordid details of the couple’s troubled marriage. But the jurors are also being asked to consider whether either of them suffered actual career damage from the other’s lies about them. And while there is evidence that both of their careers have been hurt, it’s much trickier to try to connect that damage to specific defamatory statements. Depp has alleged that he lost tens of millions of dollars because of Heard’s allegations of domestic violence, which she alluded to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Korea Box Office#South Korean#The Korean Film Council#Kofic#Covid
Variety

KK, Popular Indian Singer, Dies at 53

Click here to read the full article. Krishnakumar Kunnath, the Indian singer popularly known as KK, died of a cardiac arrest while performing a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 53. Known as one of the most versatile singers in the country, KK sang across languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati. After a successful career singing advertising jingles, KK debuted in films in 1996 with Hindi and Telugu-language versions of composer A.R. Rahman’s soundtrack for “Kadal Desam” and for “Maachis,” composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Those soundtracks were hits, followed by the “Strawberry” song...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Ghostbusters’ Songwriter and Legendary R&B Artist Ray Parker Jr. Gets Documentary Treatment in ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7 — watch the trailer below. As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie...
MOVIES
Variety

Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Casts ‘The Tourist’ Star Danielle Macdonald (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Danielle Macdonald has been cast in the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock series “Poker Face,” which hails from creator Rian Johnson. Macdonald is the latest addition to the growing cast. In addition to Lyonne, previously announced cast members include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda. Plot and character details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Macdonald broke out in her starring role in the 2017 film “Patti Cake$,” in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Variety

Argonon Sets Up First U.S. Joint Venture With Former ‘Duck Dynasty’ Producer and Spoke Studios Executive Joe Weinstock

Click here to read the full article. Argonon, the super-indie behind “The Masked Singer U.K.” and “Hard Cell,” has launched a new U.S. production company that marks its first joint venture Stateside. The new outfit, Rose Rock Entertainment, is a JV with producer and former Spoke Studios executive Joe Weinstock, whose executive producer credits include reality hit “Duck Dynasty” for A&E and “Assembly Required” with “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen for History Channel. Launching with offices on the West Coast and Oklahoma, Rose Rock will focus on delivering “cinematic Americana factual content” with an entertainment edge. The company will lean on Weinstock’s...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Opens to $248 Million Worldwide at the Box Office

Tom Cruise has officially flown past a personal best with Top Gun: Maverick. The film has brought in a massive $248 million at the box office globally, with figures that includes previews, domestic take, and the best ever overseas launch for a Tom Cruise film with a $124 million debut. Per Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick beats Cruise's previous best, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, by 28 percent. The film is also Cruise's biggest opening ever in 32 markets and is the second biggest opening weekend for a live-action Paramount picture, second only to Transformers Age of Extinction.
MOVIES
Variety

Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Return: Artificial Intelligence Created 40 Models to Revive His Voice

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched “Top Gun: Maverick,” in theaters now. “Top Gun” fans knew ahead of time that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, but the specifics of the actor’s return were a question mark considering Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. The script for “Top Gun: Maverick” pulls from Kilmer’s real life, with Iceman also having cancer and communicating through typing. Kilmer gets to say one brief line of dialogue, but his...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cements Paramount’s White-Hot Box Office Winning Streak

After a rough pandemic, the studio has turned five very different films with different budget levels into hits. After a very rough road through the pandemic filled with leadership changes and offloading of films to streaming services, Paramount has turned the first half of 2022 into its most successful run at the box office in years, culminating in the record-breaking opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
PARAMOUNT, CA
Variety

Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Debuts as No. 1 Album With Over a Half-Million Units Earned

Click here to read the full article. “Winning streak” doesn’t even begin to describe the success of Harry Styles and his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which debuts at No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 4). Released May 20, the record-breaking “Harry’s House” arrived with a staggering 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Billboard via Luminate. Those numbers mark the largest week of the year for any album in the U.S. this year, and only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. The crew of the Revenge are setting sail once again. Comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” has been renewed for Season 2, HBO Max has announced. The news comes almost three months after the show’s first season finished airing this March. Created by David Jenkins, “Our Flag Means Death” stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as real-life pirates Stede Bonnet and Ed Teach, better known as Blackbeard. The series follows Bonnet, an English aristocrat, as he abandons his family in an attempt to find himself as a pirate, with his mild-mannered and gentlemanly demeanor...
TV SERIES
Variety

Will Arnett to Voice Sweet Tooth in ‘Twisted Metal’ Series at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Will Arnett is officially set to voice the iconic character Sweet Tooth in the “Twisted Metal” TV series at Peacock. The character in the show is described as a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. It has long been rumored that Arnett would voice Sweet Tooth in addition to serving as an executive...
Variety

Pride Month Must-Attend: ‘Queer as Folk’ Premiere, Orville Peck, Christina Aguilera and More

Click here to read the full article. Happy Pride Month! From concert stages and parades to film screenings and premieres, queer celebrations are here, there and everywhere. June 1, Wednesday Gottmik x Violet Chachki perform at the premiere of the docuseries “The Book of Queer.” Heart WeHo, West Hollywood June 2, Thursday Beverly Hills Pride Night is hosted by Tolliver and KCRW’s Novena Carmel. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills June 3, Friday Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell attend the premiere of the reimagined “Queer as Folk” with creatives Stephen Dunn and Jaclyn Moore. The evening...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy