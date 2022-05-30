ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobles County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nobles by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 01:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, the higher banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.6 feet by next Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Mitchell 17.0 17.3 Wed 11 AM 17.8 18.0 18.2
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Swift, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville; Swift; Yellow Medicine The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Yellow Medicine County in west central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Western Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 427 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to 5 miles east of Clarkfield to near Wood Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Maynard around 440 PM CDT. Clara City and Sacred Heart around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Prinsburg, Murdock, Raymond, Kerkhoven and Willmar. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Brown; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Martin County in south central Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 505 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Jeffers to Mountain Lake to near Jackson In Jackson County, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Springfield and Comfrey around 515 PM CDT. Trimont around 520 PM CDT. Sleepy Eye and Morgan around 525 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Butterfield, Franklin, New Ulm, St. James, Fairfax, Lafayette, Winthrop, Hector, Gibbon, Buffalo Lake and Hanska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Western Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 12 miles northwest of Sioux City, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akron around 825 AM CDT. Craig around 835 AM CDT. Hawarden, Ireton and Maurice around 840 AM CDT. Sioux Center and Hudson around 845 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brunsville, Westfield and Chatsworth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa Eastern O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Everly, or near Spencer In Clay County, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fostoria around 735 AM CDT. Milford, Terril and West Okoboji around 740 AM CDT. Arnolds Park, Lake Park, Okoboji, Wahpeton and Harris around 745 AM CDT. Spirit Lake, Orleans and Superior around 750 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gillett Grove, Moneta, Dickens, Calumet and Rossie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Wright TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CLARKE DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT JASPER KOSSUTH LUCAS MADISON MARION MARSHALL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK RINGGOLD SAC STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Buffalo; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Custer; Dakota; Dawson; Dixon; Dodge; Fillmore; Franklin; Garfield; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Holt; Howard; Kearney; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Rock; Saunders; Seward; Sherman; Stanton; Thayer; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; York TORNADO WATCH 289 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BUFFALO BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING CUSTER DAKOTA DAWSON DIXON DODGE FILLMORE FRANKLIN GARFIELD GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOLT HOWARD KEARNEY KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK ROCK SAUNDERS SEWARD SHERMAN STANTON THAYER THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Brown, Carver, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Benton; Big Stone; Brown; Carver; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Otter Tail; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine TORNADO WATCH 293 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BENTON BIG STONE BROWN CARVER CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MARTIN MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON NICOLLET OTTER TAIL POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WATONWAN WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

