ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie is the focus of a new cover-up accusation in the 'partygate' scandal

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA21p_0fuZjgEQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLJhz_0fuZjgEQ00
Carrie Johnson, the prime minister's wife, is under fresh partygate pressure

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

  • Boris Johnson is under more pressure from reports of another party not featured in Sue Gray's report.
  • His wife Carrie is said to have sent messages describing another gathering on 19 June 2020.
  • It came after several more Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

Boris Johnson is under continued pressure over partygate, after evidence emerged of another event that was not mentioned in Sue Gray's report last week.

The new information prompted claims of a "cover-up" from the Labour Party.

The new evidence is about Carrie Johnson, the prime minister's wife, who may now be called in to give evidence to an MP-led inquiry, following reports that she organized a party on 19 June 2020, when this was illegal.

According to The Sunday Times , messages she sent that day "appear to show that she was in the flat with several friends on the evening of her husband's 56th birthday".

"They also suggest that the prime minister went up to the flat, at a time when events or two or more people indoors were banned except for work purposes," the newspaper reported.

The Telegraph also has details of the text messages sent during the June 2020 gathering. Johnson is said to have described herself as being "with the gays", which the paper termed an "affectionate nickname" for a close group of her friends.

The messages were not featured in Gray's official report into illicit parties in and around Downing Street.

Johnson's spokesperson said Gray, a senior civil servant, was made aware of the texts "as part of her exhaustive inquiry into alleged breaches" of COVID rules.

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said: "Another day. Another cover-up.

"Why won't No. 10 tell the truth about yet another gathering - in the Downing Street flat on the PM's birthday? This unexamined evidence must be handed over - and new questions about misconduct must now be answered."

On top of this, there have been growing questions about a reported gathering on 13 November 2020, dubbed the Abba party because of the loud music said to have been played.

In her report, Gray said she stopped investigating that particular event when the police started its investigation, and chose not to pursue her inquiry afterwards.

The Sunday Times also reported that "partial drafts" of the report had been circulated among Number 10 officials prior to its publication last Wednesday, and that Gray was "lobbied on Tuesday evening to make changes by three senior civil servants: [Johnson's permanent secretary Samantha] Jones, Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, and Alex Chisholm, the permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office."

Witnesses who were interviewed by Gray told the Telegraph they had "told both her and the Met Police" about the bash, and that "despite us offering this information, it was never followed up by anyone".

Chris Bryant, chair of the standards and privileges committees who has recused himself from the forthcoming investigation, said: "At this rate, as more evidence comes to light of significant failures to investigate and of ministers interfering in her "independent" report, Sue Gray will want to clear her name."

Johnson is under growing pressure to regain control, after a further wave of Conservative MPs submitted letters of no confidence in his leadership in the wake of the report , and an MP resigned his job at the Home Office in disgust at the "toxic" culture in Number 10 .

Speaking Monday morning, a minister said it was "not immediately obvious" a further investigation was needed.

Chris Philp, the technology and digital economy minister, told Sky News: "Having had two separate investigations, including by the police, over many months it's not immediately obvious to me that we need any more investigations when this has probably, rightly, been the most thoroughly investigated set of incidents in recent times."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson 'declares war' on rip-off petrol stations: Ministers are drawing up ways of 'naming and shaming' garages that fail to pass on fuel duty cut

Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to find ways to 'expose' petrol stations that fail to pass on lower prices from the Government's fuel duty cut. The PM is pushing for action after figures last week showed average petrol prices exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time - despite the Chancellor introducing a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Boris's boozy Partygate pictures: First image surfaces of PM with drink in hand at bash that resulted in police fines - as No10 admits it DID ask Sue Gray for 'secret' meeting with Boris ahead of crunch report this week

The first pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a lockdown-busting Downing Street event surfaced today as No10 braces for the Sue Gray report. Images published by ITV News showed the PM with a glass in hand making a toast with around eight other people in shot. It is believed to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Simon Case
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Chris Philp
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Alex Chisholm
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Fresh party details emerge as Boris Johnson braces himself for explosive Sue Gray report

Fresh claims of chaotic lockdown parties and all-night drinking at No 10 have emerged as Boris Johnson braces himself for the publication of the potentially explosive Sue Gray report.Former staffers described “wine-time Fridays” where bins would overflow with empty bottles, adding to the pressure on the prime minister as the report is expected to be published as early as Wednesday.And an exclusive Savanta poll for The Independent found that two-thirds (66 per cent) of voters believe Mr Johnson should resign if he is heavily criticised. In findings that will trouble anxious Conservative MPs, more than a quarter (26 per...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Up#Uk#The Labour Party#The Sunday Times#Telegraph
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson, the party animal, has vomited over standards in public life

Picture the squalid scene that confronted the cleaning staff on the morning after a night before of drunken delinquency by the denizens of Downing Street. Wine stains on walls. Pools of sick. Empties spilling out of bins. Mounds of party detritus on the floor. The heart of government, the place where you’d most hope for sobriety in the middle of a pandemic, turned into a vomit-splattered nightclub. The only heroes in Sue Gray’s investigation into Partygate are the security staff who suffered abuse when they tried to break up illegal gatherings and the cleaners who had to mop up.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Cheers Ma'am! Boris Johnson brings back the Crown symbol on our pint glasses for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - 18 years after the EU ordered us to remove them

Pint glasses will be adorned with a Crown for the first time in nearly 20 years after Ministers axed EU rules banning the patriotic symbol. With the country gearing up for a long bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, the Government has launched a consultation on sweeping away the ban on imperial measures – meaning shops could once again be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian orphan, six, whose parents perished in brutal siege of Mariupol writes thank you letter to Boris Johnson to thank British people for their support

A six-year-old Ukrainian boy whose parents perished in the brutal siege of Mariupol has written to Boris Johnson to thank the Prime Minister and the people of Britain for their support. The handwritten letter from Elijah Kostushevych was re-tweeted by Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, and has since...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

513K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy