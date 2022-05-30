Jaylin Williams staying in NBA Draft, will not return to Arkansas

Mike D’Antoni has spent the last two years as an assistant coach and coaching advisor, but there is at least one team that may want him to run the show next season. D’Antoni is viewed as one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coach job, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The other is Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Neither candidate has met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan yet, which will likely be the final step before the team makes a decision.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO