Of the 16 regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament, it's hard to imagine many of them topping the Hattiesburg regional in terms of atmosphere and intensity. This marks the first time that Southern Miss has earned the right to host a regional since 2017, and the Golden Eagles will be joined at Pete Taylor Park by No. 2 seed LSU, No. 3 Kennesaw State and No. 4 Army.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO