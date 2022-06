Michelle McCool has her eyes on Bianca Belair as a potential opponent if she makes a return to the wrestling ring. The former Divas Champion told the Wives Of Wrestling podcast that the EST Of WWE is, “the most athletically gifted human being I have ever seen.” McCool has been able to make a couple of returns in recent years, having participated in the 2018 and 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. This allowed her the chance to mix it up with some of the current roster, who she has enjoyed sharing the ring with.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO