ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results and Recap: Three AEW debuts, Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the Owen Hart Tournaments and CM Punk won the AEW World Title 5.29.22

By Ja' Von York
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight was the culmination of the three year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling with Double or Nothing PPV emanating from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen matches were on the card including four championships and an Anarchy in the Arena match. Here are the full results:. Buy-In:...

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Two Former WWE Stars Arrive After Jade Cargill Retains

Two former WWE stars made their AEW debuts in a chaotic TBS Title match at AEW's Double or Nothing. While TBS champion Jade Cargill retained against a scrappy Anna Jay, it was the appearance of Stokely Hathaway and Athena that made the match even more memorable. Hathaway seems to be Cargill's new manager, while Athena will almost certainly be Cargill's next challenger.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Owen Hart
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Frankie Kazarian
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Adam Cole
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen. Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Combat#Aew Double#The T Mobile Arena#Mjf#The House Of Black#Men#Women#Tnt#Wrestling News World
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Robe for His Final Match Revealed

Ric Flair's robe has been a signature aspect of his presentation throughout his legendary career, and "The Nature Boy" revealed what his robe for his final pro wrestling match would be during an announcement on Memorial Day. Flair dropped a trailer for the first-ever "Jim Crockett Promotions" action figure, which goes on sale on Friday. The figure has Flair dressed in a white robe with grey trim and purple accents throughout, including flowers and butterflies. Each of the figures will be personally signed by the 16-time world champion.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Pulled From TV

It’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW. MJF did show up for his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing, but after the show Tony Khan noted that he would not be commenting on the MJF situation.
WWE
PWMania

ROH Title Match and More Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark

For tonight’s AEW Dark edition, five matches have been confirmed. Tonight’s Dark was taped before and after AEW Rampage on Friday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Spoilers from the taping can be found by clicking here. Mercedes Martinez, the ROH Women’s World Champion, will defend...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Producers From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Ariya Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. – Petey Williams and...
WWE
PWMania

Is MJF Finished in All Elite Wrestling?

This past Saturday night, news made its way across social media that MJF had no showed his Fan Fest Meet and Greet during AEW’s Double or Nothing Weekend in Las Vegas. After this, news developed further, saying he was gambling in a Vegas casino and not in contact at all with AEW. Then, the most eyebrow-raising of them all, that he had booked a plane ticket out of Vegas and back home for Saturday night, planning to not show up for the big show 24 hours later. The drama continued on the day of the show, continuing to report a lack of communication between the two parties, and that MJF was not backstage until almost immediately before his match went on. He showed up late, dressed, did his job, and immediately left the arena to head back to Long Island.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Breaks Silence After Controversial AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend

MJF reportedly has a lot to think about in regards to his future following a controversial weekend after he no-showed the AEW fan fest on Saturday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com claimed that MJF told them that he had showed up shortly before his AEW Double Or Nothing match against Wardlow, and then left immediately after. This is something that has since been verified by PWInsider, but it is not clear whether or not that decision was approved by anybody at AEW.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy