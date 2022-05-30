ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Tanks of pro-Russian troops drive along a street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday.

Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.

"With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.

The loss of younger officers was likely to exacerbate Russia's problems in modernising its military command and control, the ministry said.

"More immediately, battalion tactical groups which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders," it said.

Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region which Moscow is targeting having failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war. read more

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 46

Winegard Exis
2d ago

So what has Ukrain lost? These newsbreak reports are always on what Russia loses, but never about the opposition. This is propaganda at its finest and will eventually lead to people being uninterested/ unattentive to what's going on. Fighting in this area has been going on for decades, thus this is no longer a war, but a continuation of fighting that has been ongoing in these regions for years. Let the BASS TURD get that little piece and then join Nato and dare the same thing to happen once more.

Reply(3)
8
Weldon Bynum
2d ago

pootin's high ranking officers haven't faired very well either.

Reply(2)
23
Wally007
1d ago

propaganda- Russia has been advancing indications of winning the war and yet their officers are going AWOL. that doesn't even make sense to the village retard.

Reply(1)
2
