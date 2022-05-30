ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities swim through cost issues with public pools

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
The Smithfield Recreation & Aquatics Center includes an indoor splash pad and lap pool.

While outdoor swimming pools at the Wilson Recreation Center and Reid Street Community Center have opened for the summer, their fate hangs in the balance.

The city pools have gone through many changes in the last 70 years, and despite some updates, city officials hold firm that both facilities need to be rebuilt. The Wilson City Council has been weighing potential construction costs against outsourcing aquatics programs to the new Foundation YMCA set to open in August.

The decision facing Wilson is one municipal leaders throughout the region have also debated in recent years.

SMITHFIELD AND SELMA

“I was born in 1976, and I’d go about four blocks to the pool, staying every day from 9 or 10 in the morning until the street lights came on,” Smithfield Recreation & Aquatics Center Director Dale Ham said. “Kids stopped doing that a while back, and I can’t really answer as to why.”

Smithfield opened its aquatics center in 2009, replacing an outdoor pool with an indoor pool and splash pad. In 2021, the Johnston County seat also opened an outdoor splash pad that already is being doubled in size due to popularity.

“Where the splash pad is used to be the town municipal pool,” Ham said, noting increased pool safety regulations more than a decade ago shuttered many pools around the country. “All the older pools needed automatic shut-offs and drain covers. That took a lot away because local pools didn’t have the funding, and we’ve all seen the decrease in use.”

Smithfield’s splash pad is free for visitors’ use, while admission to the indoor aquatic facilities ranges from $4 to $10 with annual memberships available.

Selma Parks and Recreation Director Alyssa Fox noted that her town bought an aging private outdoor pool in 2017 for less than $5,000 before investing more than $92,000 in renovations.

“It was not open due to the repairs in 2018, but we opened for the 2019 summer season and made $8,431 in revenue,” Fox said. “We did open in 2020, but closed the season early due to COVID-19. We generated $2,226 in revenue in that modified pool season.”

The Selma pool hasn’t reopened since, and officials decided against opening it this summer.

ROCKY MOUNT, GOLDSBORO, GREENVILLE

Rocky Mount residents also won’t have an outdoor swimming pool this year as the city allocates $500,000 toward renovations to the Denton Street Pool.

The splash pad at Rocky Mount’s Sunset Park is open for $5 per person, while Goldsboro residents can pay $1 for children or $3 for adults per session at the city’s outdoor Mina Weil Pool and Peacock Pool. There also is a splash pad that’s free to use at Goldsboro’s Bryan Multi-Sport Complex.

Greenville recently completed a roughly $4 million investment in an outdoor aquatics center that’s set to open this week, with admission at $3 per person. The facility replaced the city’s 49-year-old outdoor pool, which is set to be demolished.

WILSON’S PUBLIC POOLS

In Wilson, the admission price for the Recreation Center and Reid Street Community Center pools has increased to $3 for adults living in the city and $5 for adults living in the county.

City Manager Grant Goings pulled data on the city’s pool use and costs for 2017-21 with the exclusion of 2020 and distributed the information to council members in March. On average, Reid Street saw 15 daily users from May to September, while the Recreation Park pool had 70 users a day.

The average cost to operate the Reid Street pool is roughly $55 per user, with officials estimating that cost will skyrocket to $245 per user if necessary repairs are made.

Ham, who oversees the Smithfield Recreation & Aquatics Center, said he empathizes with Wilson officials’ plight regarding the fate of aging neighborhood pools, adding that Smithfield officials discussed fixing or closing the town’s pools more than a decade ago.

“When the pool safety regulations started, the city would have had to have updated the pool that no one was using,” he said. “It became a hot topic because it was in a lower socioeconomic area, and instead of putting X amount of dollars into it, the council voted to tear it down and put a splash pad there. It has been very popular.”

In March, Wilson officials decided to pause plans to replace the Reid Street Community Center pool with a splash pad.

City officials have delayed a decision on the city’s two outdoor pools until at least the end of the swimming season. Meanwhile, the Foundation YMCA that’s set to open this summer agreed to honor the city pools’ admission prices for nonmember Wilson residents who want to use the indoor eight-lane competition pool and warm-water swimming pool.

