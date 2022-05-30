ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Robb Elementary May Be Torn Down And Replaced, State Senator Says

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
 2 days ago

The federal government may move to tear down Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and replace it with a new campus, a state senator said Sunday.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said President Joe Biden told him the White House was “going to look to raze that school, build a new one.” Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde on Sunday to grieve with the families impacted after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on Tuesday.

An emotional Gutierrez said he was working with the White House to rebuild the school.

“There’s a federal grant process for it,” he told KSAT , a local TV station, on Sunday. “That’s the sad part, there’s a federal protocol for schools like Columbine and others, where they give you” millions to rebuild. “What kind of world are we living in that legislation was created for razing these schools. It makes no sense.”

The lawmaker went on to say he was also looking to secure funding for mental health facilities in Uvalde, adding that he “can’t tell you how many little children I’ve talked to that don’t want to go back into that building.”

“We’re going to look at getting real money for mental health care,” he said. “This is a community that is going to need therapy. There’s one psychiatrist in Uvalde, very few mental health therapists. We’re going to change that. It is a must.”

Schools like Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut,﻿ were torn down and rebuilt after mass shootings, while others, including Columbine High School in Colorado, have resisted calls to do so.

Gutierrez, alongside other Democrats, has called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to call a special legislative session to weigh new gun control measures, including universal background checks and a proposal to raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21. On Friday, Gutierrez interrupted a press conference Abbott was holding after the shooting

“We have to do something, man,” Gutierrez said. “Just call us back.”

Abbott, alongside many top Republicans, has dismissed common-sense gun control efforts .

“There’s not a hunter in Texas that utilizes these kinds of weapons,” Gutierrez later told The Texas Tribune. “And so I’m not saying let’s take those kinds of weapons away, I’m saying that we should have some greater accessibility restrictions. … When you’ve got an 18-year-old kid getting his hands on this kind of weaponry, it just makes no sense to me.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Kae Masseria
2d ago

It should be! As a teacher, there is NO way I could go back into where that carnage took place and teach effectively. Every child will know what happened there! Just do it !

Holly A Porter
2d ago

It needs to be!!! Children and families are going to relive this over and over for a long time. 😢😢😢 I pray and pray for healing in their hearts and minds. ❤️❤️❤️ I don’t know any of them but I can say i LOVE all of you with my whole heart.

ScarlettJoe Handsome
2d ago

by all ungodly means make the traumatized little children go back to the house of horrors, where starched and pressed "defenders of the peace" his behind a wall while their classmates faced their lone teenage executioner punk by themselves. these babies on their phones were far more courageous than all the smokey bears in town that day.

CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX
