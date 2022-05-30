ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Oak Harbor seniors play own roles in team accountability, fit well together

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vL7hT_0fuZfLSl00

Reagan Schultz expected to be a backup pitcher in high school, meaning she wouldn't be in the circle for Sandusky Bay Conference games.

Instead, she's been the Rockets' pitcher since the team's trip to Florida her first year. She'd make a great center fielder, which is where she's likely to play at Kent State.

"Reagan was thrown in as a baby," Oak Harbor assistant Kaytlynn Sandwisch said. "That's hard. It became a reality and we didn't have options."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhZ2K_0fuZfLSl00

Senior classmate Remi Gregory played first base as a freshman. She moved across the diamond to third base last season.

She used to let a strikeout or error eat her alive as she overheated. She drove in 37 runs to establish a single-season program record last year.

Even then, she had a tough time shaking things off. She struck out twice Saturday in a 5-4 victory over Lexington in a Division II regional final at New Riegel.

It's not that she was happy about the whiffs, but she added a few plays on defense and wasn't frustrated about two results in a bigger picture.

Sound simple? Seem like something you can expect?

Oak Harbor coach Chris Rawski knows that's hardly the case. Still, that evolution is essential for a player.

If it ever happens. In no small part because of Gregory's transformation, Rawski's entire team is loose as a goose.

That's why it's playing Plain City Jonathan Alder in the first state semifinal in program history at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Sandwisch, while also not a fan of her own bobbles or strikes as a player, helped Gregory see miscues in a new light.

Why focus on an at-bat or error, rather than the next opportunity to collect a hit or make a play? Otherwise, you're more likely to fail again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZTCt_0fuZfLSl00

Senior right fielder Sydney Overmyer made two errors in the regional semifinals. She needed a little boost from Rawski under the circumstances, but she bounced back.

"It's a different kind of positive," Sandwisch said of the team overall. "They're happy after mistakes. Reagan kills it with her mental game. Softball is a game of errors and mistakes. The ball finds you. If you're grumpy and emotional, guess where the ball is going?

"The ball will find you."

The team looks to Gregory for a mental check, to Schultz for her burden in the circle and Overmyer for her bubbly personality. They try to set a care free example in terms of the next moment.

"Not only are they tight as friends, they make the team tight," Sandwisch said of the seniors. "They're so open and comfortable and relaxed that it's easy. They're crucial as role models as team players."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bp4w1_0fuZfLSl00

It also helps when the team exceeded its goal with its 23rd win at regional, let alone another.

"There was so much pressure on the district final," Sandwisch said. "Even the coaches. They're so loose. They just have to play relaxed."

Another thing you might expect is that teams like each other and get along. That personalities and mentalities fit together.

It's always an important objective, but you know when you have something different. You can also have great chemistry on a losing team, but it can't be assumed and it can be important.

"We went to Florida as separate groups of friends and came home a total family," Rawski said. "They've been that way since. They live every out with each other. Teams who have a run have that. We've had it from the last week of March.

"They always want to be together. You have the idea for that to happen, but you have to let it happen organically. The girls did that on their own."

Not that the journey was devoid of adversity. Schultz excelled in an unexpected role from the time she was thrown into the fire, Gregory became a beacon of leadership and maturity, and Overmyer stepped in later to remind the group there's always something to be happy about.

They don't have more talent or more good fortune, so much as a calm. The exceptions being extra-base hits and defensive gems.

"There's a close bond," Rawski said. "They have a district championship and a regional championship. They made school history. No one can take that away from them and those numbers and names go on a banner forever."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Oak Harbor seniors play own roles in team accountability, fit well together

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Devin Shiels Earns Win With Late Race Pass In Oakshade Raceway Opener

WAUSEON, OH – Mother Nature finally gave Oakshade Raceway a break with beautiful weather and allowed the facility to finally open its doors for the first time this season. A large crowd packed the grandstands and were treated to some great racing action highlighted by Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels late race pass for the win in the DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event.
WAUSEON, OH
presspublications.com

Penta students earn awards at SkillsUSA Ohio Championships

Penta Career Center students earned top awards at the SkillsUSA Ohio Championships held May 3-4 in Columbus. Students Emma Book (Anthony Wayne), James Casey (Perrysburg), Adam Crofts (Lake), and Jack Price (Perrysburg), all from the Digital Video Production program, received gold medals and first place in the Broadcast News Production contest. They will advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
OREGON, OH
sent-trib.com

Goals set for Cully twins, who are graduating from Penta

PERRYSBURG — Kaitlyn and Mikayla Cully may be twins, but their interests are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Kaitlyn is enrolled in Penta Career Center’s Firefighter program and wants to major in fire arson investigation at Eastern Kentucky University. Mikayla is in Penta’s Small Animal Care program...
PERRYSBURG, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Why This Strongsville Resident Downsized: Best Places to Live

Scott Beskur, a former Geauga County resident, is thrilled with his new move. Scott Beskur, 40, is happier and has more money in his pocket after downsizing from Auburn Township in Geauga County to his new home in Strongsville late last year. Why he moved: “I’m single. For somebody who...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
New Riegel, OH
State
Florida State
City
Oak Harbor, OH
Oak Harbor, OH
Education
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Sports
Oak Harbor, OH
Sports
City
Florida, OH
Sandusky, OH
Education
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Alder
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Passion for the farm: Harris just loves the work

Bowling Green High School student Nate Harris will graduate soon, and he has a plan. Harris will join the John Deere tech program at Owens Community College after graduating. He later sees himself starting a farm, and possibly a family in 10 years. Harris explained how he first discovered his...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Woman and 17-year-old girl robbed while riding scooters in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo. According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Highschoolsports#Rockets#Division Ii#Plain City Jonathan Alder
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ohio man drowns in small Monroe County lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old Detroit girl was one of several people believed to have drowned in Michigan lakes over the Memorial Day weekend. The girl disappeared Monday afternoon while in the water at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark northwest of Detroit in Milford Township, authorities said. Searchers...
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

How to choose the best tomatoes for home-growing in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you think about vegetable gardening, what is the first plant that comes to mind? The answer for most people is probably tomatoes. (Even though, as my kids are fond of pointing out, tomatoes are technically a fruit.) There are a few tricks to growing tomatoes, especially...
TheHorse.com

EHM Case Confirmed in Ohio

On May 27 the Ohio State Department of Agriculture reported one case of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy—the virus’ neurologic form—in Wayne County, Ohio. Fifteen horses were exposed, and the EHV-positive horse is under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
northeastohioparent.com

Watch as Kayembe Explores Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Outdoor Gorilla Habitat

Spring has finally sprung at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Now that the warmer temperatures are here, it’s time for Kayembe to explore his outdoor habitat. Learn the special “baby-proofing” measures the caregivers at the zoo took to ensure the enclosure is as safe as possible for the young gorilla, in addition to when you can expect to see Kayembe outdoors during a zoo visit.
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

801
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy