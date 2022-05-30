ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, May 30, 2022

By katie-wiedel
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

On its Litter Cleanup Day, Caltrans removes litter on highways throughout the state

Caltrans held its Litter Cleanup Day on May 26, with crews and volunteers removing trash and debris along highways throughout the state. In Orange County, the event included a five-mile clean up along SR-55 from Victoria Street in Costa Mesa to Dyer Road in Santa Ana, and at the southbound I-5 and SR-55 connector in Tustin. Approximately 60 bags of roadside waste were collected by seven Caltrans District 12 maintenance crew members.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Traffic Issues in Newport Heights

Residents in the Newport Heights Area are beginning to wake up to the traffic problems that they will be facing if the City decides to block one end of ongoing traffic on Tustin. They are learning how much the changes in traffic flow on other streets will be impacted as drivers are diverted to alternate routes.
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
County
Orange County, CA
localocnews.com

GALLERY: San Clemente Remembers Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Guest editorial: My take on the Angel Stadium deal

My take on the Angeles Stadium deal: would you sell your home to a buyer for 1/2 of its value with 50% paid upfront and the other 50% paid at some future date at the sole discretion of the buyer, if they so choose to honor such payment? I think not.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#West Wind#Oil Reserves#American#The Kansas Nebraska Act#Confederate And Union#U S Marines#The U S Navy#Mariner
localocnews.com

Save the Date: Rancho Los Cerritos 2022 Gala on September 24, 2022

Experience delicious food, live music, conversations with friends and stories of home at Long Beach’s original home, Rancho Los Cerritos. Details to follow, be sure to mark your calendar for September 24th today!. Funding has been provided to RLC by California Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities...
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Officials Face Lawsuit For Allegedly Violating State’s Open Meeting Law

Cypress city officials are being sued by a prominent First Amendment advocacy group for allegedly violating California’s open government meeting law, the Brown Act, when council members secretly decided against switching the city’s election system. “City Council unlawfully met a total of eleven times in closed session to...
CYPRESS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localocnews.com

CIF Southern California Regional first round baseball scores and highlights

Villa Park 6, Stockdale 2: The Spartans were led by Brandon Luu, who pitched five innings to get the win, allowing one run and three hits while striking out nine. Jack Burke was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBI, Geoff McArthur was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Gavin Grahovac was 1 for 4 with a double and Britton Beeson was 1 for 4 with a double. Villa Park will play at Huntington Beach Thursday.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Four OC high school softball teams qualify for CIF Southern California regionals

Four Orange County high school softball teams are entered in the CIF Southern California Regionals that begin on Tuesday. CIF Division 7 champion Capistrano Valley is seeded first in Division V. The second round is Thursday and the finals are on Saturday. Teams will be played at higher seeded teams....
localocnews.com

“Encuentro de Almas” with C&C comes to 2nd Sunday in The Chapel in June

C&C will perform “Encuentro de Almas” at St. Isidore Historical Plaza on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candi Sosa and Cristina Rebull are seasoned professionals who first united their voices singing Cuban and American music in 2014. C&C are internationally-known Cuban singers who are talented performers individually, but, when they come together magic happens.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Help the Long Beach PD find 85-year-old Edith Nell Birden

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 85-year-old at-risk missing person, Edith Nell Birden, who was last seen on May 25, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. Birden was last seen walking in the 3000 block of Adriatic Avenue. Birden suffers from medical conditions and...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves First Step to Limit Human Trafficking

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Opera presents all new The Central Park Five June 18-19

Long Beach Opera announced that in addition to two performances of Anthony Davis’ Pulitzer Prize winning opera The Central Park Five that they premiered in 2019, LBO will create the world premiere recording of the piece, which will be released this fall. Additionally, LBO released details about two summer programs that will occur on subsequent weekends in July; LBO: ON DISPLAY and the inaugural Long Beach Opera Film Festival.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy