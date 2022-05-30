ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in May - Reuters poll

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTocl_0fuZaZpA00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity likely contracted at a slower pace in May, a Reuters poll showed, as some virus curbs were lifted in key manufacturing hubs.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is expected to rise to 48.6 in May from 47.4 in April, marking the third straight month of contraction, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters on Monday. A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion.

Early signs suggest that conditions improved a little in May, after the manufacturing PMI tumbled in April to the second-weakest on record, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

“Some manufacturers in Shanghai that had to halt operations in April were allowed to resume production this month. And measures implemented in the major manufacturing hubs of Changchun and Shenyang were rolled back. The lifting of intercity restrictions also eased supply chain disruptions,” he said.

The commercial hub of Shanghai, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, is taking gradual steps towards ending a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1. Tesla added a second shift at its Shanghai plant on Thursday, heading towards making 2,600 cars daily.

Analysts say factories are only slowly ramping up production levels going by the weak growth in steel production and depressed power generation.

The relatively weak reading reflects “the slow recovery in Yangtze River Delta supply chain dislocations post-Shanghai lockdown” as well as “the subdued new orders given still-weak domestic consumption and softening global demand,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

China’s economy still faces downward pressure in the second quarter, with problems in the property sector and some places still stuck in lockdown.

Compared with a 4.8% growth in the first quarter, many private-sector economists expect the economy to shrink this quarter from a year earlier given the government has shown no sign of relaxing its “zero-COVID” policy.

On Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang said China will strive to ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter and lower the unemployment rate as soon as possible.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its sibling survey for the services sector, will be released on Tuesday.

The private-sector Caixin manufacturing PMI, which focuses more on small firms and coastal regions, will be published on Wednesday. Analysts expect a headline reading of 48.0, up from 46.0 for the previous month.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Toyota cuts June output plan again as China lockdowns bite

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week and signalled its full-year output estimate could be lowered, highlighting the pain from the supply chain crunch and China lockdown. Global automakers' production has been hit...
Reuters

Japan's April factory output slumps in sign of pressure on economy

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's weekly inflation at zero as rates meeting looms

(Reuters) - Russia recorded flat consumer prices after modest deflation the week before, data showed on Wednesday, ahead of the central bank’s rate-setting meeting scheduled for June 10. Weekly inflation spiked to 2.22% in early March, soon after Russia started what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#May Reuters#Pmi#Capital Economics
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar in the doldrums

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. Helping to mellow the mood was news that Shanghai authorities...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CNBC

Apple will reportedly move some iPad capacity to Vietnam after China lockdowns

Apple is reportedly moving some of its iPad production to Vietnam from China after supply chain disruptions stemming from coronavirus lockdowns in and around Shanghai caused global repercussions. Apple has also asked some component suppliers to bulk up their inventories to guard against future supply chain snags, Nikkei Asia reported...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Global factory growth stunted by war, China's COVID curbs

LONDON/TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Global growth in factory activity slowed in May as China's strict coronavirus curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply chains and dampened demand, adding to woes for businesses already struggling with surging raw material prices. Manufacturing growth slowed last month in economies as diverse...
WORLD
Benzinga

Chinese yuan rebounds on Shanghai reopening hopes

The Chinese yuan rose to one-week highs on Monday, fueled by expectations that Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, will soon emerge from a two-month lockdown that has crippled economic activities in the city and weighed on the country’s overall economic recovery. The CNY traded at 0.1504 against the...
RETAIL
International Business Times

China Rushes Bond Sales To Spur COVID-hit Economy, More Seen Needed

Chinese provinces are racing to issue some $225 billion of bonds in June, frontloading investment to revive the COVID-battered economy even as policy advisers step up calls for further debt issuance in the second half. China's cabinet unveiled a raft of policy measures last week to support an economy jolted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S., European thirst for fuel sends physical oil prices soaring

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Sky-high refining margins for diesel and gasoline in Europe and the United States, driven by a cutoff in Russian supply, has sent prices for some types of physical crude oil to all-time records according to traders. The dearth of fuel in the major consuming countries...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy