EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX boosted by stimulus measures in Shanghai

By Savyata Mishra
 2 days ago

* Indian, Taiwanese stocks climb over 2% * China May official PMI data due Tuesday * U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day * The won rises 1.4%, top performing currency By Savyata Mishra May 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies bounced on Monday as stimulus measures announced by Shanghai authorities to support the economy boosted risk appetite, while a subdued U.S. dollar also aided gains. Over the weekend, China inched towards ending a two-month coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai from Wednesday, with city officials introducing an action plan - consisting of 50 policy measures - to revive the country's commercial hub. This helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jump 2.2% to its highest level in more than three weeks. Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank said while investors will be relieved in the short-term by the news of Shanghai stimulus, there is still a level of uncertainty as to how much relaxation authorities will embrace. "We still need more details in terms of the steps that they (authorities) are taking, whether it be through monetary easing or through extending fiscal stimulus," he said. The greenback was headed for its first monthly drop in five with investors scaling back bets that rising U.S. rates will spur further gains and as fears of a global recession have receded a little. This supported broad gains among emerging Asian currencies. Taiwan's dollar gained 0.8%, while the South Korean won rose 1.3% – set for its best session since March 17. Chinese yuan added 0.7%, its best session since May 17. Moves in regional equity markets were also led by South Korea and Taiwan, where stock indexes climbed 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Stocks in energy export-oriented Indonesia and Malaysia bucked the broader trend to lose 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, as Malaysian palm oil futures eased amid uncertainties around the resumption of Indonesian exports. Amid a relatively light economic calendar in Asia, market participants will focus on China's official Purchasing Managers' Index figures for May, due on Tuesday, for fresh clues on economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy. "China's data will have a very binary impact this week if peak-COVID is here. Soft data will likely ramp up fears of a slowdown, with a decent showing likely to see hot money flowing in looking for the bottom," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA said. With U.S. markets shut on Monday, trading in Asia remained light, with the quiet U.S. economic calendar potentially paving the way for a continued recovery in risk sentiments. The Indonesian rupiah , the Malaysian ringgit rose 0.2% and the Singaporean dollar all were 0.2% firmer against the U.S. dollar. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indian stocks 2% higher, led by tech stocks ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 8 basis points at 7.06%​​, slip for third session in row​​ ** Philippines stocks up 1.6%, top gainers: AC Energy Corp up 5.04%, Ayala Corp up 3.46%, Aboitiz Power Corp up ​3.44% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0632 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.01 -9.46 <.N2 2.2 -5.05 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.71 -4.45 <.SS 0.40 -13.66 > EC> India +0.07 -4.10 <.NS 2.02 -3.87 EI> Indonesi +0.19 -2.04 <.JK -0.51 6.21 a SE> Malaysia +0.21 -4.67 <.KL -0.11 -1.44 SE> Philippi -0.04 -2.41 <.PS 1.58 -4.07 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +1.42 -4.02 <.KS 1.20 -10.34 > 11> Singapor +0.20 -1.24 <.ST 0.31 3.74 e I> Taiwan +0.82 -4.88 <.TW 2.12 -8.83 II> Thailand +0.19 -1.95 <.SE 0.82 -0.33 TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Reuters

Reuters

