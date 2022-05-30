Russia's Rosneft recommends record dividend on 2021 results

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Monday that it would pay a record dividend of 41.66 roubles ($0.63) per share on its 2021 results, or 50% of its net profit.

The board has recommended paying 23.63 roubles per share in a final dividend, having set its first-half dividend at 18.03 roubles per share.

($1 = 66.4000 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.