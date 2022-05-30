Former Giants Executive Does Not Include Packers in List of Most “Complete” Teams
The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most exciting off seasons in the NFL. Despite some obvious losses, optimism is high among fans for another successful season. One former New York Giants executive, now an analyst for NFL.com, does not share that optimism. Marc Ross, who worked for the...
The Packers and Ravens both have glaring needs on the offensive side of the ball. Both teams expect to compete for a top playoff seed and a deep playoff run. This trade would fill a gap for both teams without leaving a hole at a different position. Going into the...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
The NFL world was stunned today as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney suddenly lost his life. He was 25 years old. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet confirmed that he died in a car accident on Monday morning. His passing is being mourned by family, loved ones and former teammates.
The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
Jay Ajayi was once considered one of the best young running backs in football, but his career fizzled out after he tore his ACL in 2018. The former Miami Dolphins star has been trying for years to collect an insurance policy related to the injury, and he finally succeeded. Ajayi’s...
The Green Bay Packers are entering an incredibly important season. They’re coming off of a humiliating defeat in the NFC Divisional Round, a loss they cannot afford to repeat too many times. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to slow down eventually, so Green Bay needs to capitalize on his prime years as soon as they can. Unfortunately for the Packers, there’s still plenty of areas on the roster that need to be addressed before the regular season. Here are three trades the Packers could make to round out their roster.
Najee Harris sought out Jerome Bettis shortly after being drafted by the Steelers last spring. Along with watching film with Bettis, Harris has taken something else from the Hall of Fame running back's playbook. Harris is currently 244 pounds (h/t Mark Kaboly of The Athletic), up roughly four pounds from what Harris said he weighed as a rookie.
Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
The Green Bay Packers have a plethora of talent spread around the field. Despite losing Davante Adams, the NFL’s best wide receiver, this offseason, there is no shortage of greatness on both offense and defense. Pro Football Focus (PFF) went through the rosters of each NFL team and listed their top three players. The players they ranked as the Packers top three may not be all that surprising.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
Former Seattle Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson surprised his wife, R&B singer Ciara, with a present on Mother’s Day that left her glowing. Welcoming a new addition to the family, Ciara posted the surprise she received from her Super Bowl-winning husband. “Meet.. BRONCO 🐶. The kids...
On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
Green Bay Packers fans are no stranger to horrible takes from Colin Cowherd. The controversial sports commentator, or analyst, or whatever you want to call him, has always had it out for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. As a result, he has said numerous things that go against common sense when it comes to Green Bay. Earlier this month, he had a take that might rank up there with the worst of them.
The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
