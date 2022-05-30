Former Giants Executive Does Not Include Packers in List of Most “Complete” Teams

The Green Bay Packers are entering an incredibly important season. They’re coming off of a humiliating defeat in the NFC Divisional Round, a loss they cannot afford to repeat too many times. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to slow down eventually, so Green Bay needs to capitalize on his prime years as soon as they can. Unfortunately for the Packers, there’s still plenty of areas on the roster that need to be addressed before the regular season. Here are three trades the Packers could make to round out their roster.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO