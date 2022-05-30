ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU leaders reach deal to ban most Russian oil; French journalist killed in Ukraine

By Natasha Turak, Weizhen Tan
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. European Union leaders agreed to a sixth sanctions package that would immediately hit 75% of Russian oil...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 115

rod edwards
3d ago

Turkey's Erdogan ought to step up and break the Russia blockade of Odessa to get grain flowing again. He’s got a navy. It would be nice to see him act like a member of NATO

Reply
19
jerseyjenna
3d ago

unless Russia is brought to her knees there won't be peace in Europe. US decided not to provide long range missiles capable of reaching Russia interior. why? they should feel what the Ukrainians are living for more than 90 days. Russia only understands power and fear...

Reply(22)
36
Seen too much
3d ago

Ukraine should just circle around behind Donbas into RUSSIA DESTROY ALL THE POWER AND WATER PLANTS AND THEN MARCH IN TO UKRAINE AND EXECUTE ANYONE IN THAT REGION . The reason Russia wants that territory is the gas and oil wells are there. March to the sea clearing it all off. We have sent them enough Javelins and stingers to go clean it out .

Reply(9)
22
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Charles Michel
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Politics#Eu#Russian#French#Cnbc#European Union#European Council#Turkish#The United Nations#Ukrainian#Ministry Of Defence
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy