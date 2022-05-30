Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Allen FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
Comments / 0