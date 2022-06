This past weekend, Tommy Quinn took on Albert Odzimkowski at KSW 70 in Lodz, Poland. Their bout was scheduled to be a 188-pound catchweight match on the prelims. The fight did not go past the opening round with Odzimkowski securing a finish inside three minutes. The referee stopped the fight after Odzimkowski picked Quinn up and slammed him to the mat at the 2:56 mark of Round 1.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO