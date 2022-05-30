Consider This About PFF’s Wide Receiver Rankings

PFF is deep into their offseason evaluations for the upcoming season. Typically, they put out rankings for every position. Recently, their rankings for the wide receivers came out, and it has some Vikings fans in a tizzy. Of course, Justin Jefferson ranked quite high on this list. He came...
The Minnesota Vikings do not lack for talent, especially on the offensive side of the football. Well, on Tuesday, their offensive skill increased a little bit more. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings have signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to a one-year contract. Wilson made...
The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
The Green Bay Packers have a plethora of talent spread around the field. Despite losing Davante Adams, the NFL’s best wide receiver, this offseason, there is no shortage of greatness on both offense and defense. Pro Football Focus (PFF) went through the rosters of each NFL team and listed their top three players. The players they ranked as the Packers top three may not be all that surprising.
The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
Even though the Denver Broncos are still in the midst of their offseason training program, a malaise of sorts has hit the fan base. "We've got Russ, so wake me up when September hits," goes the thinking. While we here at Mile High Huddle will resist that line of thought,...
Who are the top three players on the Cincinnati Bengals?. The question isn’t as simple as one might think. There are offensive stars like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, of course. But defenders like D.J. Reader don’t necessarily get the recognition they deserve, either. Ben Linsey at...
The 49ers aren’t a favorite of ESPN’s Football Power Index in part because of their uncertainty under center. That same uncertainty under center plays a role in San Francisco landing in the top 10 of the Pro Football Focus preseason power rankings. There are plenty of reasons to...
This offseason, the Miami Dolphins were faced with an important question that had a number of possible outcomes. What were they going to do with tight end Mike Gesicki?. While they could’ve re-signed him to a long-term contract or let him walk, the Dolphins opted to stick the franchise tag on him for the 2022 season, a decision that will pay him $10.93 million this season.
After a monster Week 1 performance in which he caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, Darren Waller had a bit of a down season in 2021. He dealt with injuries and was only able to eclipse 70 yards three times. However, he is still widely viewed as...
Everyone knows, well except for Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless, just how good Aaron Rodgers is. After all, he has won the NFL MVP Award four times. This includes wins in each of the past two seasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the media outlook Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Rodgers very highly over the past two season. How high? Try the highest graded quarterback in the NFL.
Heading into the quiet weeks of the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills received a pleasant surprise from Pro Football Focus. PFF released an updated power-rankings poll on Monday. In it, the Bills land in the top spot from the football analytics outlet. Here’s the breakdown:. 1. BUFFALO BILLS. It’s...
The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
Comments / 0