ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Iron ore hits 1-week high on China stimulus, easing COVID curbs

By Enrico Dela Cruz
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oaex6_0fuZUr5M00

(Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Dalian and Singapore climbed on Monday to their highest levels since May 23, extending a relief rally spurred by easing COVID-19 curbs in top steel producer China and government efforts to shore up the battered domestic economy.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as much as 3.9% to 887.50 yuan ($133.16) a tonne, before ending daytime trade at 878 yuan, up 2.8%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s most-active June contract rose 1.5% to $135 a tonne by 0702 GMT. It hit a one-week high of $135.30 earlier in the session.

“The moment the iron ore market has been waiting for has finally arrived, with falling national caseloads and a telegraphed reopening of Beijing and Shanghai,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

From a March 7 peak of $163 a tonne, the spot price of benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China has fallen to $133.50, as of Friday, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

Authorities in China’s commercial hub of Shanghai will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that has added to a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.nL1N2XL067]

Shanghai officials have also announced an action plan to boost the economy, including accelerating the issuance and use of local government bonds, and asking banks to renew loans for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

But a meaningful rebound maybe still be months away.

“Phased reopenings are unlikely to bring an immediate V-shaped economic recovery, given that it will be slow, steady and cautious to prevent a relapse,” Widnell said.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3%, while hot-rolled coil gained 1.2%. Stainless steel advanced 2.1%.

Dalian coking coal climbed 3.9% and coke jumped 3.8%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Steel#Covid#Shanghai Futures Exchange#Dalian Commodity Exchange#The Singapore Exchange#Steelhome
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

LONDON/BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Some predict it could hasten the downfall of combustion cars. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home...
CARS
Reuters

Taiwan lowers 2022 GDP growth forecast, hit by COVID and inflation

TAIPEI, May 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy is likely to grow at a slower pace this year that initially forecast, the statistics office said on Friday, downgrading its outlook due to global inflation and COVID-19 dampening consumer demand at home and abroad. The downward revision came even as the statistics...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in U.S.

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month, its website showed on Wednesday, as the electric-car maker tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations. New orders for Model Y will be delivered between...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

World stocks mixed, oil prices trade near $120 a barrel

World shares were mixed Tuesday after the European Union agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports by the year’s end, sparking a fresh spike in oil prices. Shares fell in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo but rose in London and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged lower ahead of the reopening of trading on Wall Street following Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

European stocks close out month lower as hot inflation unnerves investors; DSM up 8% after merger

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday after hot inflation readings reignited concerns about the pace of monetary tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 had dropped 0.8% by the close, with retail stocks shedding 1.7% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks added 0.3% on the back of spiking oil prices. For the month of May, the index closed down 0.85%.
STOCKS
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 31 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. read more. On...
WORLD
Benzinga

Chinese yuan rebounds on Shanghai reopening hopes

The Chinese yuan rose to one-week highs on Monday, fueled by expectations that Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, will soon emerge from a two-month lockdown that has crippled economic activities in the city and weighed on the country’s overall economic recovery. The CNY traded at 0.1504 against the...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy