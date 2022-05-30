Iron ore hits 1-week high on China stimulus, easing COVID curbs

(Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Dalian and Singapore climbed on Monday to their highest levels since May 23, extending a relief rally spurred by easing COVID-19 curbs in top steel producer China and government efforts to shore up the battered domestic economy.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as much as 3.9% to 887.50 yuan ($133.16) a tonne, before ending daytime trade at 878 yuan, up 2.8%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s most-active June contract rose 1.5% to $135 a tonne by 0702 GMT. It hit a one-week high of $135.30 earlier in the session.

“The moment the iron ore market has been waiting for has finally arrived, with falling national caseloads and a telegraphed reopening of Beijing and Shanghai,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

From a March 7 peak of $163 a tonne, the spot price of benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China has fallen to $133.50, as of Friday, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

Authorities in China’s commercial hub of Shanghai will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that has added to a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.nL1N2XL067]

Shanghai officials have also announced an action plan to boost the economy, including accelerating the issuance and use of local government bonds, and asking banks to renew loans for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

But a meaningful rebound maybe still be months away.

“Phased reopenings are unlikely to bring an immediate V-shaped economic recovery, given that it will be slow, steady and cautious to prevent a relapse,” Widnell said.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3%, while hot-rolled coil gained 1.2%. Stainless steel advanced 2.1%.

Dalian coking coal climbed 3.9% and coke jumped 3.8%.