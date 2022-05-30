Transfer news: Jesus to make decision after Brazil duty

Which positions are Manchester City targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Pep Guardiola said? And what do the stats say?. The Premier League title still hadn't been won by the time Manchester City confirmed a deal to sign the crowning piece of their recruitment jigsaw. Erling Haaland finally ends the two-year search for a top-level central striker to replace club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero. Haaland grew up supporting Man City thanks to his father's time playing for the club, and there will be huge fanfare when the 21-year-old takes to field at the Etihad for the first time in sky blue.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO