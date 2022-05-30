SIX 3D: Metaverse

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal release times and pre-load confirmed

Diablo Immortal is almost here. The next entry in the acclaimed action RPG series will be hitting screens on Thursday, June 2, with Blizzard having now unveiled exactly when it will launch across timezones. You don’t have to wait for its release to get in on the action, however. PC...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Studio fantastical 3D creatures

NVIDIA has this week showcased NVIDIA Studio artists who created fantastical 3D creators using a wide range of different software packages including Maya, Arnold and more. The year of the tiger comes into focus this week In the NVIDIA Studio, which welcomes 3D creature artist Massimo Righi. A native of Italy, Righi now lives in Thailand, a move he says was artistically inspired as he’s an avid lover of animals and nature.
VISUAL ART
GamesRadar

Skyrim NPCs can now reject your marriage proposals

Skyrim NPCs can now reject your marriage proposals, thanks to a new mod. In the 11 years since Skyrim's (opens in new tab) release, fans have created all manner of mods that alter Bethesda's behemoth RPG in fun and interesting ways. So far, we've seen Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system added to Tamriel, a "complete overhaul" of the religion system and, most importantly, the ability to pet dogs. Now there's even a mod that lets NPCs be more discerning when it comes to marriage proposals.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal doubles down on social play with snazzy chat features

Blizzard has unveiled several of Diablo Immortal’s accessibility features ahead of the game’s launch on Thursday, June 2. As a free-to-play MMO, Diablo Immortal will include a slate of multiplayer social features. A new blog post (opens in new tab) outlines how these have been made more accessible to support the game’s core experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Now Know What The Canceled Marvel MMO Would Have Looked Like

Daybreak's planned Marvel-themed MMO project recently got the RIP treatment when parent company Enad Global 7 (EG7) announced that the developer had canceled the game's production for the second time in four years and had decided to reallocate its resources into other projects. According to a press release, this was no small project, as Enad Global 7 was apparently willing to invest in excess of $50 million into the Marvel-flavored project, essentially making it a fully fledged triple-A title. These lofty ambitions certainly painted a good picture. However, fans were never treated to any actual looks at the product.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Gets Release Date

The remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is coming out at the end of August with THQ Nordic officially announcing the game's release date this week alongside a new trailer and more looks at the game. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out on August 30th, the publisher said, following a reveal from September 2021 and after the first game was remade before that. The game will benefit from a number of enhancements and is made in Unreal Engine 4 and is developed by Black Forest Games, the same group that remade Destroy All Humans!
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to play Steam VR games with an Oculus Quest 2

Open up Steam VR while using the Desktop menu option in the Oculus PC app. While there is an incredible library of Meta Quest 2 games to play, they aren’t the only VR titles out there. Before the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) showed us the potential...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

STEPVR launches world’s first Metaverse Gate

Providing competition to Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, STEPVR has launched the world’s very first Metaverse Gate aptly named Gates01. This product is similar to the “Oasis” in the movie Ready Player One. The omnidirectional motion system and the technical equipment that restores five senses allow users to enter the virtual world for sports, entertainment, education, and work.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best World of Warcraft addons to use in 2022

Customize WoW's user interface to make your life a little easier. World of Warcraft addons are the best way to bring the MMO's ageing user interface kicking and screaming into 2022. There have been very few changes to the default UI since the game launched in 2004 and it shows, but addons can help improve its ageing aesthetic. Whether you want to change the look entirely or make some of the more menial tasks much simpler—or even create on-screen prompts to help you survive the mechanics of a tough boss fight—there's likely to be an addon that does the job.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Shenmue’s director made a trippy shooter for Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is getting three new titles in June from legendary Japanese developers and studios. The highlight of the batch is Air Cutter, an on-rails shooter from Shenmue director Yu Suzuki that launches on June 24. Apple has a history of courting Japanese gaming icons to create titles for its...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed game launches August 30, 2022

THQ Nordic is released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed which will be launching in a few months time on August 30, 2022. Offering both single player and split screen shared cooperative modes the latest game in the franchise is now available to preorder and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Latest Xbox update adopts a key PlayStation trophies feature for achievements

Microsoft has announced the June 2022 system update for Xbox consoles, and there's good news if you're an achievement hunter. The latest firmware update for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One lets you view hidden achievements. Confirmed via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie advised this will also be available for the PC and mobile Xbox apps.
VIDEO GAMES

