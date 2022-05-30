ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nectar (Blue Butterfly)

 2 days ago

Old Horse Who Saved His Own Life By Hiding Between Donkeys Is Showered With Gifts

With his frostbitten ears and old joints, Bubbles was not a candidate for rescue, which is probably why he was at a lot and on his way to slaughter in Mexico. Sue Chapman and Lari McConegly from Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue were there to save some miniature donkeys when they spotted the horse weaving among the donkeys and heading straight for their trailer. It seems that the old horse was staging his own rescue, determined to beat his fate.
Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”

That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. Richard, on the other hand? Richard done messed up… A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to marvel at the majestic creatures, when apparently “Richard” screwed up bad, lost track of the dog, and then this happened. Mac goes […] The post Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'Whose dog is this?' Couple wakes up to find strange dog in their bed

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) -- Imagine waking up in your bed in the morning to find out the dog you've been snuggling with isn't yours. That's exactly what happened to one Tennessee woman this week. Julie Johnson woke up to her husband yelling, "Julie! Whose dog is this?" after Jimmy...
Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother

A dog in Brazil adopted a brood of opossums after their mother was killed by a dog. Stephanie Maldonado, fortunately, discovered the pups in time and took care of them with her dog Petrinha. Stephanie initially contacted a wildlife rescue group to take in the babies who had not yet...
Baby Squirrel Doesn’t Want To Leave After Being Rescued By This Woman

Patty Robinson met her little rodent companion when she observed the squirrel in her garden while gazing out the kitchen window of her house in Boston, Massachusetts. Patty went out to examine what was wrong with the squirrel out of curiosity, but when she got closer, she discovered she was still a baby.
Rescued Squirrel Visits His Human Mom Every Morning To Have Breakfast

When this injured squirrel named Alvin was found, he had a cut on his leg, his nose was bleeding, and he was very dehydrated. Alexandra took him home to her apartment and did some research on how to care for an injured squirrel. Source: The Dodo/Youtube. Alexandra had never been...
Woman And Her Rescued Bear Love Going Fi.shing Together

Absolutely beautiful this is how we should all be with animals, amazing lady and awesome bear 🐾❤️🐾. Archie the bear spent most of his life in a safari park and because of it, he wasn’t able to be released in the wild, even after he was rescued.
Crow Rides On The Back Of An Eagle In Once-In-A-Lifetime Photos

Phoo Chan, a talented California-based bird photographer whose photos have been featured by National Geographic, has captured an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime series of photos of a crow landing and riding on the back of a bald eagle mid-flight. According to Chan, “Crows are known for aggressively harassing other raptors that are...
