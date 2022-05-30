Nectar (Blue Butterfly)

With his frostbitten ears and old joints, Bubbles was not a candidate for rescue, which is probably why he was at a lot and on his way to slaughter in Mexico. Sue Chapman and Lari McConegly from Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue were there to save some miniature donkeys when they spotted the horse weaving among the donkeys and heading straight for their trailer. It seems that the old horse was staging his own rescue, determined to beat his fate.

ANIMALS ・ 21 DAYS AGO