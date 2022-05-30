Professor of Magical Studies

There is a passage in the Bible that reads “Sun, stand still [Hebrew dôm] at Gibeon, and Moon, in the Valley of Aijalon. And the Sun stood still, and the Moon stopped [Hebrew 'amad], until the nation took vengeance on their enemies." Now, a lot of the Bible...
Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.
Scientists discovered fossils of a giant flying reptile they’re calling The Dragon of Death. They discovered the fossils during an excavation back in 2021. Professor Leonardo Ortiz, who was part of the expedition, named it Thanatosdrakon amaru. The name is a combination of the Greek words for death and dragon.
Speech and language skills are unique to modern humans. While this ability evolved over millions of years, it is not possible to trace language in the fossil record because it leaves no direct imprint. Instead, re-examining the ways our nearest living relatives communicate is helping to unravel this mysterious capability.
A Nottingham professor has turned his passion for physics and science communication into his first book, dedicated to a friend who inspired him. "Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them" is written by leading theoretical physicist and YouTube star, Professor Antonio (Tony) Padilla and takes readers on an irreverent cosmic tour of nine of the most extraordinary numbers in physics.
