Faith & Shield:4044 Tower Defense

 2 days ago

GamesRadar

All God of War Eyes of Odin Raven locations

God of War Eyes of Odin Ravens are a collectible of sorts, and there are a total of 51 birds distributed across every realm in the game. In fact, you may have already spotted some of these spectral feathered flappers with a luminous glow while on your travels, lurking in the shadows and watching intently. Finding them all in God of War is no mean feat, so this challenge will definitely appeal to any completionists as they could be hiding anywhere – but this detailed guide will take the mystery out of their locations.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 9

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been laying down the foundation for the grand finale of the second season's run, and now has revealed the first look at what to expect from Episode 9 of the season! The second season of the anime might have gotten off to a rough start, but ever since it began its second arc of the season things have picked up dramatically. Naofumi and his party now find themselves up against their toughest slate of enemies and challenges yet as they need to work their way through another world back at level one.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Changing Very Controversial Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few installments -- Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, etc. -- one of the biggest talking points in the COD community is skill-based matchmaking, more commonly known as SBMM. Skill-based matchmaking has always been a thing in ranked modes. The problem for many COD fans is that it's now also in casual modes. This means no matter if you're playing competitive or more casually, you're being placed with people of similar skill. Over the last few installments, the effectiveness of this type of matchmaking has increased dramatically, which is why so many are now noticing it, and this is why it's been a big talking point the last few years not just in the Call of Duty community, but across the whole industry. As you would expect, it's not going anywhere with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but changes are being made to it for this year's installment.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gives you an open world not "dictated by the story"

A few more details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been confirmed following today's new trailer, including its non-linear open world and four-player co-op option. On the official site, the devs describe this as an "open-world experience" which "you’re free to explore at your leisure and not in an order dictated by the story." Exactly how that will work is unclear for now, but we do see Pokemon of disparate levels battling in the trailer, so it seems the games will keep their traditional progression systems.
VIDEO GAMES
#Tower Defense#Faith Shield
GamesRadar

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals four-player co-op, Legendaries, and Lechonk the Pig

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has given us so much more information about the upcoming Gen 9 game. One of the first new bits of information we get from the trailer is the introduction of the two new professors, Professor Sada (in Pokemon Scarlet) and Professor Turo (in Pokemon Violet). According to the freshly updated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website (opens in new tab), the pair are both carrying out research into "certain lore passed down in the region."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

All V Rising boss locations and rewards

V Rising boss locations are all over the map, with some wandering the paths, and others set in specific locations to be found. Players can get a general direction of where to look by using the Blood Altar, a construction in their home base that uses an ethereal trail to track them, but it's not the most reliable thing in the world, and certainly isn't a substitute for a proper map. You can check below for the locations of all 37 main V Rising bosses, and cross them off your checklist one at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Hypes Masters Tournament with Special Voice Actor Interviews

The Masters 8 has finally been revealed in the latest episodes of Pokemon Journeys, with Ash Ketchum having the opportunity to come closer than ever to achieving his dream of becoming the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world. With Ash representing the Alola Region following his victory in Pokemon Sun & Moon, the protagonist of the anime series might be facing off against seven of the most powerful trainers, with the franchise recently interviewing each of the voice actors that will be portraying the Masters 8 and how they feel about the upcoming tournament.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
AFP

Racists trolls are not real 'Star Wars' fans: Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor hit back Wednesday at people targeting fellow "Star Wars" actor Moses Ingram with racist abuse, saying they are not true fans. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind," said McGregor, who plays the title character in the series.
ANAHEIM, CA
PC Gamer

What is the Iron Banner daily challenge in Destiny 2?

Trying to work out what Iron Banner daily challenges are in Destiny 2? Lord Saladin, or Valus Forge as he’s now known to his Cabal pals, is back at the tower with his big flaming circle. But in typical Destiny fashion, the new Iron Banner quest has a slightly confusing step in order to complete it. Bungie has a tendency of creating overly complicated quests by simply choosing the wrong words, and the confusion around Iron Banner daily challenges is a good example.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Professors Revealed

In every pokemon game, the professors play a pinnacle part in the story. And in the recent trailer, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Professors Revealed. But this time around, there isn’t just one, but two professors. One is a female, wearing a more tribal outfit, and the other is a male, sporting somewhat futuristic gear. This brings some rather interesting theories and questions, such as why are there two professors? And who are these people?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Smile to Add New Pokemon This Week

The teeth-brushing game Pokemon Smile will receive a new update later this week, which will add 100 new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that its Pokemon Smile would receive its first update in six months. While the previous update only fixed some bug issues, the new update will add 100 new Pokemon. Based on the promotional image released by The Pokemon Company, it appears that the update will add the 100 Pokemon that first appeared in the Johto region. No other details were announced about the Pokemon Smile update other than that it will be released on Friday, June 3rd.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to play Rocket League with friends

Rocket League just isn’t the same without the ability to play with friends, whether you’re trying to coordinate a play, shouting out some encouragement, or just want to show off a little. The good news is that Rocket League has many different options for multiplayer as well as finding new friends to play with.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Your Guide to Obtaining Sinnoh Stones in 'Pokémon GO'

The Sinnoh region was first introduced to the Pokémon franchise with Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (and, of course, their remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl). It's home to some well-loved Pokémon, like Piplup, Combee, and Buneary. Sinnoh Stones were added to the game with the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This adorable WIP project is like Townscaper with castles

Ruined castles on lonely hills are hardly a rare sight in games. But never have they looked so delightful as procedural artist Anastasia Opara's generative ruins, which promise to one day let us cobble together our own delightful diorama forts. Opara started working on the project around the end of...
VISUAL ART
Android Police

Delete After Reading is a new text adventure from Unmemory's developer, and it's coming to mobile

Unmemory is a delightful text-based adventure game from Patrones & Escondites that landed on Android in 2020, and the developer has a new title in the works called Delete After Reading. Much like Unmemory, Delete After Reading is an indie text adventure, and this time around, you'll solve puzzles while escaping rooms, all in an effort to steal a coveted video game, though unintended consequences may unfold. Basically, Patrones & Escondites has a fresh adventure game in the works, and there's a trailer available if you'd like to take your first look.
VIDEO GAMES

