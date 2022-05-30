Faith & Shield:4044 Tower Defense

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few installments -- Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, etc. -- one of the biggest talking points in the COD community is skill-based matchmaking, more commonly known as SBMM. Skill-based matchmaking has always been a thing in ranked modes. The problem for many COD fans is that it's now also in casual modes. This means no matter if you're playing competitive or more casually, you're being placed with people of similar skill. Over the last few installments, the effectiveness of this type of matchmaking has increased dramatically, which is why so many are now noticing it, and this is why it's been a big talking point the last few years not just in the Call of Duty community, but across the whole industry. As you would expect, it's not going anywhere with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but changes are being made to it for this year's installment.

10 DAYS AGO